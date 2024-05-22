The BBS-lite (bio-behavioural survey “lite”) is a programme-based survey methodology
for gathering actionable information on people from key populations to improve
service delivery and guide decisions on programming for HIV, viral hepatitis and
sexually transmitted infections.
You just read:
The BBS-lite: A methodology for monitoring programmes providing HIV,...
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.