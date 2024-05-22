Submit Release
News Search

There were 229 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,451 in the last 365 days.

The BBS-lite: A methodology for monitoring programmes providing HIV,...

The BBS-lite (bio-behavioural survey “lite”) is a programme-based survey methodology for gathering actionable information on people from key populations to improve service delivery and guide decisions on programming for HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections.

You just read:

The BBS-lite: A methodology for monitoring programmes providing HIV,...

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more