WWII to Team Rubicon C-Suite, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Lead in Service

Asian American and Pacific Islanders have a long, if often overlooked, history of U.S. military service—since the War of 1812, in fact. During World War II, nearly 33,000 Japanese Americans served, even as many of their family members were incarcerated in internment camps in America. An all-Nisei combat team, the 442nd Regiment, was the most decorated unit for its size and length of service; drafted Chinese Americans formed the all-Chinese American 407th Air Service Squadron and 987th Signal Company supporting the 14th Air Force’s famed Flying Tigers.

By 2020, there were nearly 267,000 Asian American and nearly 36,000 Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander veterans in the United States. If Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders leaders have filled vital roles in the military, they also have in Team Rubicon. A full 50% of Team Rubicon’s executive team is AAPI. Get to know Dane Barata, Raj Kamachee, and Art delaCruz.