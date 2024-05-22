Parker & McConkie Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Following the Murder of a Young Mother Outside a Salt Lake City Nightclub
On November 20, 2022, at around 12:00 a.m., Nichole Olsen (29), a young mother, was tragically shot and killed in Salt Lake City, Utah, by Dustin Pedersen.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 20, 2022, at around 12:00 a.m., Nichole Olsen (29), a young mother, was tragically shot and killed in Salt Lake City, Utah, by Dustin Pedersen. Earlier that evening, Nichole and her friends were at a nightclub called The Exchange, where one of her friends was inappropriately grabbed by Dustin Pedersen or one of his friends. The Exchange trespassed Mr. Pedersen and his friend from the nightclub premises.
Soon thereafter, Nichole and her friends decided to leave and go to a nearby restaurant. When they arrived, they saw Mr. Pedersen and his friends exit a black BMW, which was parked in front of them. Mr. Pedersen and his friends began to confront Nichole’s friends. When a physical altercation ensued between one of Nichole’s friends and one of the occupants of the BMW, Nichole tried to intervene to stop the fight.
In response, Mr. Pedersen pulled out a pistol and fired a round, which struck Nichole in the chest. Her friends immediately rushed her to nearby Primary Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead soon after her arrival. She is survived by her mother, Brenda Olsen, and her young son, Santino.
Nichole’s mother has hired the law firm of Parker & McConkie (www.parkerandmcconkie.com) to represent Nichole’s heirs and estate in a wrongful death lawsuit against Mr. Pedersen. That lawsuit was filed on March 1, 2024. It asserts that Mr. Pedersen negligently caused Nichole’s death when he pulled and fired his gun in an attempt to fire a warning shot that he believed would diffuse further escalation of the situation.
Currently, Mr. Pedersen has criminal charges of 1st Degree Felony Murder pending before Utah’s 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City, Utah, and a trial date beginning August 5, 2024. Concerned about defending both the criminal case and the wrongful death case simultaneously, Mr. Pedersen recently filed a motion asking the court in the wrongful death case to stay all proceedings until his criminal case has been resolved.
Nichole’s mother, Brenda Olsen, intends to oppose that motion. She firmly believes that Mr. Pedersen should be required to compensate Nichole’s heirs and estate for her death. In a statement, she said, “Nichole’s death has left a hole in the heart of our family. Her loss has and forever will cause us tremendous grief and pain.”
Brenda’s attorney, Steven Jensen, echoes these sentiments: “I cannot imagine how painful it would be to lose a child. And while the law cannot restore a lost child, it can hold those responsible for a death accountable. That is what this lawsuit tries to do: it seeks civil accountability and compensation as the best the law can provide in circumstances like these.”
Copies of the Wrongful Death Complaint, Answer, and subsequent motions can be found here: https://www.parkerandmcconkie.com/parker-mcconkie-files-wrongful-death-lawsuit-involving-young-mother
The case is filed in the Third Judicial District Court for the State of Utah, Case No. 240901812TI, before Judge Kristine Johnson.
