Bluecore Announces New Partnership with Fender Focused On Customer Growth and Retention

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluecore, a retail shopper identification and customer movement technology, today announces a new partnership with Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC), the world's leading guitar manufacturer. As a legacy guitar brand that sells through a large network of national, regional and local retailers, as well as direct to consumers, Fender sought a deeply integrated partner that offered seamless brand and performance marketing expertise to drive growth across multiple channels. Fender moves to Bluecore, citing its strength in delivering sustainable growth by working hand-in-hand with brand clients as true strategic and tactical partners.

“We’re proud to begin working with such an iconic global brand. Fender is known by consumers everywhere from fans to professional musicians, with each customer having a unique relationship with the brand and its products. Our approach to identification and customer movement means that Fender will have the ability to recognize each individual shopper and customer, understand their individual affinities, and automate the right experiences. Our strategy will deliver long-term value as well as the flexibility to meet the needs of their customers and partners in a way that aligns with specific near-term objectives,” said Jason Grunberg, CMO at Bluecore.

Bluecore’s unique “Customer Movement” approach empowers brands to turn more shoppers into customers and increase customer value over time. Fender has significantly increased sales since 2021, driven by investments in acquisition that have resulted in a high number of new buyers. The company needed a new partner to balance its approach to growth through customer retention and reactivation. Fender selected Bluecore for its proven ability to increase purchase frequency with this very approach.

“We are pleased to partner with the Bluecore team, aligning closely around our growth objectives. In our evaluation process, Bluecore’s strategic analysis and its suggestions for increasing customer engagement demonstrated their deep understanding of our business and their focus on identifying opportunities for sustainable growth,” said Jonni Murphy, Director, CRM at Fender.

Fender will increase digital identification, retention, reactivation, and purchase frequency using Bluecore’s identification-based technology. Together, the two companies will deliver relevant experiences that marry Bluecore’s patented approach that combines customer insight with Fender’s company and product data for richer, more effective marketing. Bluecore’s team successfully migrated the initial launch in four weeks with program augmentations – including SMS and custom integrations for complete use case flexibility following – to begin delivering immediate revenue impact.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Founded in 1946, Fender®'s worldwide guitars, amps, pedals and accessories have been played on more stages than any other company in the industry. For nearly 80 years, Fender® has created innovative musical equipment and revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender’s digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender across social platforms.

ABOUT BLUECORE

Bluecore’s retail shopper identification and customer movement technology quickly generates incremental revenue for enterprise brands by turning more anonymous shoppers into known customers, and repeatedly and efficiently moving them through the purchase funnel.

With transparent IDs and real-time product data built directly into campaign workflows, alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can bypass manual processes to trigger 100s of communications based on any signal and automate the content, offer, recommendation, timing of every email, mobile, site, and paid media message for each individual shopper.

More than 400 brands trust Bluecore to rapidly increase customer retention and drive profitable growth, including Tapestry, Express, NOBULL, Lenovo, Teleflora, Alo Yoga, and Lulu and Georgia. For more information, visit Bluecore.com

FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORP CONTACT:

