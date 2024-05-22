Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,070 in the last 365 days.

Dycom Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that the Company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 – KeyBanc Industrials and Basic Materials Conference, Boston, MA
Senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 – UBS Reshoring and Infrastructure Conference, New York, NY
Senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 – Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference, Boston, MA
Steve Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present in a fireside chat format at 9:45 a.m. ET. Additionally, senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

The fireside chat presentation referenced above will be live audio webcasted and accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom’s Investor Center website at https://dycomind.com/investors. A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.
Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:
Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com
Phone: (561) 627-7171


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dycom Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more