Dycom Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that the Company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 – KeyBanc Industrials and Basic Materials Conference, Boston, MA

Senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 – UBS Reshoring and Infrastructure Conference, New York, NY

Senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 – Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference, Boston, MA

Steve Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present in a fireside chat format at 9:45 a.m. ET. Additionally, senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

The fireside chat presentation referenced above will be live audio webcasted and accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom’s Investor Center website at https://dycomind.com/investors. A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

