Nyxoah Announces Reduction of the Maximum Amount Available Under its At-the-Market Equity Offering Program

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – May 22, 2024, 10:10pm CET / 4:10pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), announced today that it has reduced the maximum amount of 6,000,000 ordinary shares available for issuance under its “at-the-market” offering (announced on December 22, 2022) by an amount of 1,569,139 ordinary shares, or share capital of EUR 269,579 (excluding issuance premium), resulting in (i) a maximum of 4,430,861 ordinary shares to be issued under its “at-the-market” offering, of which 3,662,699 ordinary shares remain available for issuance, and (ii) an increase of the authorized capital that is available to the board of directors by EUR 269,579. For further context, please refer to section 1.5.2 of the May 22, 2024 board report that is available on the investor page of Nyxoah’s website (https://investors.nyxoah.com/financials > Special Reports).

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat OSA. Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio® system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest.

Caution – CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.

