iRhythm Technologies to Present at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, announced today that the company will be participating in the upcoming William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference.

iRhythm’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 5, at 11:20 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Investor Relations Contact
Stephanie Zhadkevich
investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact
Kassandra Perry
irhythm@highwirepr.com


