BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) announced today that Company management will participate at three upcoming investor conferences.
-
2024 Leerink Partners Healthcare Crossroads Conference
Fireside Chat on Thursday, May 30th at 8:40am CT
-
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat on Thursday, June 6th at 9am ET
-
Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat on Monday, June 10th at 11:20am ET
Live and archived webcasts of the events will be available on the “Event & Presentations” section of the BrightSpring investor relations website at https://ir.brightspringhealth.com/.
About BrightSpring Health Services
BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of leading service lines that provide integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company’s service lines, including pharmacy, primary care and home health care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily. For more information, visit www.brightspringhealth.com.
Contact
Investor Relations:
David Deuchler, CFA
Gilmartin Group LLC
ir@brightspringhealth.com
Media Contact:
Leigh White
leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com
502.630.7412