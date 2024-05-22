TPI Composites Manufactures All-Composite Cab for the Next-Generation Kenworth SuperTruck 2

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today TPI Composites, Inc., (TPI) (Nasdaq: TPIC) announced its contributions on the Kenworth SuperTruck 2 that is being exhibited at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. The all-composite cab, engineered and manufactured by TPI, pushes the boundaries of weight reduction and aerodynamics. TPI’s expertise in the development and design of lightweight, high-strength composite materials enable the manufacturing of critical components and cab structures with significant weight reduction and improved freight efficiency.



The SuperTruck 2 program is a public-private partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) that challenged truck makers to improve freight efficiency using a diesel engine as the main power source. The program has the potential to significantly impact the trucking industry while making significant strides towards a more sustainable future. Kenworth’s SuperTruck 2 was the result of a joint investment by the DOE and PACCAR, Kenworth’s parent company.

The ultramodern style of the Kenworth all-composite cab is 20% lighter than a comparable traditional metallic cab typical of Class 8 vehicles while also providing significant improvements in aerodynamics. The project was led by PACCAR, a global leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of premium light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. “We appreciate TPI’s partnership, expertise, and R&D investment in the development of the composite cab which supports the light-weighting and aerodynamic improvement goals of our SuperTruck 2 program.” Joe Adams, Kenworth’s chief engineer.

Composite cab structures enable truck OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to bring new products to market quicker, with lower production investment and offer multiple performance advantages over traditional metallics. Composites can be molded into complex shapes, creating design flexibilities that allow for more aerodynamic designs using fewer parts. They are lighter weight, contributing to improved fuel efficiency for internal combustion vehicles and extended range on electric vehicles.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kenworth on this state-of-the-art program,” said Todd Altman, Senior Director of Automotive at TPI Composites. “Our structural composite solutions are ideally suited for the demands of the trucking industry, offering many advantages including reduced investment and quicker to market, while also enabling the design of more aerodynamic and fuel-efficient vehicles.”

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a global company focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize and electrify the world. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and automotive markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., Mexico, Türkiye, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany and global service training centers in the U.S. and Spain.

Investor Relations

480-315-8742

investors@tpicomposites.com