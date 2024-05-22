LiveRamp Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

Q4 Revenue up 16% year-over-year



Q4 Subscription Revenue up 11% year-over-year

FY24 Operating Margin of 2% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 16%

FY24 Operating Cash Flow of $106 million versus $34 million a year ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveRamp ® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Q4 Financial Highlights1

Total revenue was $172 million, up 16%.

Subscription revenue was $134 million, up 11%.

Marketplace & Other revenue was $38 million, up 38%.

GAAP gross profit was $124 million, up 18%. GAAP gross margin of 72% expanded by 1 percentage point. Non-GAAP gross profit was $129 million, up 16%. Non-GAAP gross margin of 75% was unchanged.

GAAP operating loss was $14 million compared to $47 million. GAAP operating margin of negative 8% expanded by 23 points. Non-GAAP operating income was $16 million compared to $14 million. Non-GAAP operating margin of 9% was unchanged.

GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.08 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.25.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $28 million compared to $31 million.

Share repurchases in the fourth quarter totaled approximately 405,000 shares for $15 million.

Fiscal Year Financial Highlights1

Total revenue was $660 million, up 11%.

Subscription revenue was $514 million, up 6%, and represented 78% of total revenue.

Marketplace & Other revenue was $146 million, up 28%.

GAAP gross profit was $480 million, up 13%, and GAAP gross margin of 73% expanded by 1 percentage point. Non-GAAP gross profit was $493 million, up 10%, and non-GAAP gross margin of 75% contracted by 1 point.

GAAP operating income was $11 million compared to a loss of $126 million. GAAP operating margin of 2% expanded by 23 points. Non-GAAP operating income was $105 million compared to $61 million. Non-GAAP operating margin of 16% expanded by 6 points.

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.17, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.45.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $106 million compared to $34 million.

Share repurchases in fiscal 2024 totaled approximately 2.1 million shares for $61 million. As of March 31, 2024, there was $157 million in remaining capacity under the share repurchase authorization that expires on December 31, 2024.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules to this press release.

Commenting on the results, CEO Scott Howe said: "We ended fiscal 2024 on a high note, with fourth quarter revenue and operating income exceeding our expectations, and a positive inflection in several key performance indicators, including annual recurring revenue and $1 million plus customer additions. As we look ahead to FY25, our Data Collaboration Platform is the solution to help advertisers and publishers continue delivering addressable advertising in a world of cookie deprecation and rapidly evolving technology.”

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 FY24 FY24 Q4 FY24 FY24 Subscription revenue $134 $514 — — YoY change 11% 6% — — Marketplace & Other revenue $38 $146 — — YoY change 38% 28% — — Total revenue $172 $660 — — YoY change 16% 11% — — Gross profit $124 $480 $129 $493 % Gross margin 72% 73% 75% 75% YoY change 1 pt 1 pt 0 pts (1 pt) Operating income (loss) ($14) $11 $16 $105 % Operating margin (8%) 2% 9% 16% YoY change 23 pts 23 pts 0 pts 6 pts Net earnings (loss) ($5 $12 $17 $98 Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($0.08) $0.17 $0.25 $1.45 Shares to calculate diluted EPS 66.3 67.9 68.5 67.9 YoY change 2% 2% 3% 1% Net operating cash flow $28 $106 — — Free cash flow to equity — — $26 $101 Totals may not sum due to rounding.

A detailed discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules attached to this press release.



Additional Business Highlights & Metrics

In February 2024 we unveiled the next generation of the LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform, which brings together solutions for the end-to-end marketing lifecycle onto a single platform. The unified offering introduces new capabilities such as a simplified user interface, composable technology for cross-cloud interoperability, and a partner marketplace where innovative third-party developers can build applications showcasing their trusted expertise ( additional information ).

). In February 2024 we launched enhanced capabilities that help customers optimize addressability, connectivity and measurement across Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) and Amazon Demand-Side Platform (DSP). Brand marketers, advertisers, and agencies can now leverage LiveRamp’s integrations with these services to unlock insights and analytics with an industry-leading, privacy-enhancing approach ( additional information ).

). In April 2024 we were selected as a Google Cloud Partner of the Year for “Industry Solution - Technology: Retail.” LiveRamp was recognized for delivering solutions that help retailers and brands unlock the value of marketing data and analytics in Google Cloud ( additional information ). This accolade follows LiveRamp’s recognition as Google Cloud’s “Global Industry Technology Partner of the Year” in 2023 and Habu’s recognition in 2023 as Databricks’ Partner of the Year for “Communications, Media and Entertainment.”

). This accolade follows LiveRamp’s as Google Cloud’s “Global Industry Technology Partner of the Year” in 2023 and Habu’s in 2023 as Databricks’ Partner of the Year for “Communications, Media and Entertainment.” In April 2024 Google announced that it will delay the full deprecation of third-party cookies in Chrome from the second half of 2024 until early 2025. This delay does not change our strategy or market approach. We have been preparing for the deprecation of third-party cookies for some time with the build out of our Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) and our investment in clean room technology to enable secure first-party data collaboration.

ATS is a fully scaled solution that connects publisher and marketer data to better personalize and measure advertising on authenticated inventory. ATS has been adopted by over 21,000 publisher domains and 75% of the comScore 100 publishers. In addition, it is integrated with all major demand-side platforms (DSPs) and supply-side platforms (SSPs). Through these integrations, LiveRamp connects to over 92% of US consumer time spent online.

LiveRamp ended the quarter with 115 customers whose annualized subscription revenue exceeds $1 million, compared to 95 in the prior year period.

LiveRamp ended the quarter with 900 direct subscription customers, compared to 920 in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter subscription net retention was 103% and platform net retention was 108%.

Fourth quarter annual recurring revenue (ARR), which is the last month of the quarter fixed subscription revenue annualized, was $467 million, up 10% compared to the prior year period.

Current remaining performance obligations (CRPO), which is contracted and committed revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $414 million, up 23% compared to the prior year period.

Financial Outlook

LiveRamp’s non-GAAP operating income guidance excludes the impact of non-cash stock compensation, purchased intangible asset amortization, and restructuring and related charges.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, LiveRamp expects to report:

Revenue of $172 million, an increase of 12%

GAAP operating loss of $8 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $25 million



For fiscal 2025, LiveRamp expects to report:

Revenue of between $710 million and $730 million, an increase of between 8% and 11%

GAAP operating loss of between $8 million and $4 million

Non-GAAP operating income of between $125 million and $129 million



Conference Call

LiveRamp will hold a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to further discuss this information. Interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the conference, which can be accessed on LiveRamp’s investor site . A slide presentation will be referenced during the call and is available here .

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp offers a connected customer view with clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust. We offer flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support a wide range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across our global network of premier partners. Global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech platforms to retailers, financial services, and healthcare leaders, turn to LiveRamp to deepen customer engagement and loyalty, activate new partnerships, and maximize the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the “PSLRA”). These statements, which are not statements of historical fact, may contain estimates, assumptions, projections and/or expectations regarding the Company’s financial position, results of operations for fiscal 2025 and beyond, the integration and expected benefits from the acquisition of Habu, market position, product development, growth opportunities, economic conditions, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “foresee,” or the negative of these terms or other similar variations thereof.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and experiences to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Among the factors that may cause actual results and expectations to differ from anticipated results and expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are uncertainties related to rising interest rates, cost increases, the possibility of a recession, general inflationary pressure, geo-political circumstances that could result in increased economic uncertainties and the associated impacts of these potential events on our suppliers, customers and partners; the Company’s dependence upon customer renewals; new customer additions and upsell within our subscription business; our reliance upon partners, including data suppliers; competition; rapidly changing technology’s impact on our products and services; the risk that we fail to realize the potential benefits of or have difficulty integrating Habu; and attracting, motivating and retaining talent. Additional risks include maintaining our culture and our ability to innovate and evolve while operating in a hybrid work environment, with some employees working remotely at least some of the time within a rapidly changing industry, while also avoiding disruption from reductions in our current workforce as well as disruptions resulting from acquisition, divestiture and other activities affecting our workforce. Our global workforce strategy could possibly encounter difficulty and not be as beneficial as planned. Our international operations are also subject to risks, including the performance of third parties as well as impacts from war and civil unrest, that may harm the Company’s business. The risk of a significant breach of the confidentiality of the information or the security of our or our customers’, suppliers’, or other partners’ data and/or computer systems, or the risk that our current insurance coverage may not be adequate for such a breach, that an insurer might deny coverage for a claim or that such insurance will continue to be available to us on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, could be detrimental to our business, reputation and results of operations. Other business risks include unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry; interruptions or delays in service from data center or cloud hosting vendors we rely upon; and our dependence on the continued availability of third-party data hosting and transmission services. Our clients’ ability to use data on our platform could be restricted if the industry’s use of third-party cookies and tracking technology declines due to technology platform changes, regulation or increased user controls. Changes in regulations and legislation relating to information collection and use represents a risk, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations that are applied to our customers which could cause enterprise software budget tightening. In addition, third parties may claim that we are infringing their intellectual property or may infringe our intellectual property which could result in competitive injury and / or the incurrence of significant costs and draining of our resources.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect LiveRamp’s business, reputation, results of operation, financial condition and stock price, please refer to LiveRamp’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of LiveRamp’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time.

LiveRamp assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update these forward-looking statements.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended March 31, $ % 2024 2023 Variance Variance Revenues 171,852 148,626 23,226 15.6 % Cost of revenue 47,722 43,472 4,250 9.8 % Gross profit 124,130 105,154 18,976 18.0 % % Gross margin 72.2 % 70.8 % Operating expenses: Research and development 45,161 52,220 (7,059 ) (13.5 %) Sales and marketing 60,476 57,506 2,970 5.2 % General and administrative 30,252 32,832 (2,580 ) (7.9 %) Gains, losses and other items, net 2,516 9,723 (7,207 ) (74.1 %) Total operating expenses 138,405 152,281 (13,876 ) (9.1 %) Loss from operations (14,275 ) (47,127 ) 32,852 69.7 % % Margin -8.3 % -31.7 % Total other income, net 5,070 4,735 335 7.1 % Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (9,205 ) (42,392 ) 33,187 78.3 % Income tax benefit (3,027 ) (6,460 ) 3,433 53.1 % Net loss from continuing operations (6,178 ) (35,932 ) 29,754 82.8 % Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 805 4,568 (3,763 ) (82.4 %) Net loss (5,373 ) (31,364 ) 25,991 82.9 % Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations (0.09 ) (0.55 ) 0.46 83.1 % Discontinued operations 0.01 0.07 (0.06 ) (82.7 %) Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.08 ) (0.48 ) 0.40 83.2 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations (0.09 ) (0.55 ) 0.46 83.1 % Discontinued operations 0.01 0.07 (0.06 ) (82.7 %) Diluted earnings (loss) per share: (0.08 ) (0.48 ) 0.40 83.2 % Basic weighted average shares 66,323 65,126 Diluted weighted average shares 66,323 65,126 Some totals may not sum due to rounding.





LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Twelve Months Ended March 31, $ % 2024 2023 Variance Variance Revenues 659,661 596,583 63,078 10.6 % Cost of revenue 179,489 170,084 9,405 5.5 % Gross profit 480,172 426,499 53,673 12.6 % % Gross margin 72.8 % 71.5 % Operating expenses: Research and development 151,201 189,195 (37,994 ) (20.1 %) Sales and marketing 195,693 202,437 (6,744 ) (3.3 %) General and administrative 110,166 125,351 (15,185 ) (12.1 %) Gains, losses and other items, net 11,708 35,316 (23,608 ) (66.8 %) Total operating expenses 468,768 552,299 (83,531 ) (15.1 %) Income (loss) from operations 11,404 (125,800 ) 137,204 109.1 % % Margin 1.7 % -21.1 % Total other income, net 22,957 6,946 16,011 230.5 % Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 34,361 (118,854 ) 153,215 128.9 % Income tax expense 24,270 5,252 19,018 362.1 % Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 10,091 (124,106 ) 134,197 108.1 % Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,790 5,404 (3,614 ) (66.9 %) Net earnings (loss) 11,881 (118,702 ) 130,583 110.0 % Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations 0.15 (1.87 ) 2.02 108.1 % Discontinued operations 0.03 0.08 (0.05 ) (66.8 %) Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.18 (1.79 ) 1.97 110.0 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations 0.15 (1.87 ) 2.02 107.9 % Discontinued operations 0.03 0.08 (0.06 ) (67.6 %) Diluted earnings (loss) per share: 0.17 (1.79 ) 1.96 109.8 % Basic weighted average shares 66,266 66,352 Diluted weighted average shares 67,918 66,352 Some totals may not sum due to rounding.





LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (9,205 ) (42,392 ) 34,361 (118,854 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (3,027 ) (6,460 ) 24,270 5,252 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (6,178 ) (35,932 ) 10,091 (124,106 ) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 805 4,568 1,790 5,404 Net earnings (loss) (5,373 ) (31,364 ) 11,881 (118,702 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic (0.08 ) (0.48 ) 0.18 (1.79 ) Diluted (0.08 ) (0.48 ) 0.17 (1.79 ) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,097 3,336 8,785 16,825 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 24,780 44,658 71,304 125,800 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - 3,663 1,875 9,025 Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other) 2,516 9,723 11,708 35,316 Total excluded items, continuing operations 30,393 61,380 93,672 186,966 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items 21,188 18,988 128,033 68,112 Income tax expense (benefit) (2) 3,947 (2,141 ) 29,882 10,121 Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations 17,241 21,129 98,151 57,991 Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations: Basic 0.26 0.32 1.48 0.87 Diluted 0.25 0.32 1.45 0.86 Basic weighted average shares 66,323 65,126 66,266 66,352 Diluted weighted average shares 68,471 66,268 67,918 67,097

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

(2) Income taxes were calculated by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to year-to-date pretax income or loss and adjusting for discrete tax items in the period. The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were primarily due to the net tax effects of the excluded items, coupled with larger pre-tax losses for GAAP purposes versus smaller pre-tax losses or income for non-GAAP purposes.





LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income (loss) from continuing operations (14,275 ) (47,127 ) 11,404 (125,800 ) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,097 3,336 8,785 16,825 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 24,780 44,658 71,304 125,800 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - 3,663 1,875 9,025 Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other) 2,516 9,723 11,708 35,316 Total excluded items 30,393 61,380 93,672 186,966 Income from continuing operations before excluded items 16,118 14,253 105,076 61,166

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.





LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (6,178 ) (35,932 ) 10,091 (124,106 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (3,027 ) (6,460 ) 24,270 5,252 Other income, net (5,070 ) (4,735 ) (22,957 ) (6,946 ) Income (loss) from operations (14,275 ) (47,127 ) 11,404 (125,800 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,823 4,226 11,508 20,787 EBITDA (10,452 ) (42,901 ) 22,912 (105,013 ) Other adjustments: Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 24,780 44,658 71,304 125,800 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - 3,663 1,875 9,025 Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other) 2,516 9,723 11,708 35,316 Other adjustments 27,296 58,044 84,887 170,141 Adjusted EBITDA 16,844 15,143 107,799 65,128

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.





LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) March 31, March 31, $ % 2024 2023 Variance Variance Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 336,867 464,448 (127,581 ) (27.5 %) Restricted cash 2,604 - 2,604 n/a Short-term investments 32,045 32,807 (762 ) (2.3 %) Trade accounts receivable, net 190,313 157,379 32,934 20.9 % Refundable income taxes, net 8,521 28,897 (20,376 ) (70.5 %) Other current assets 31,682 31,028 654 2.1 % Total current assets 602,032 714,559 (112,527 ) (15.7 %) Property and equipment 25,394 39,393 (13,999 ) (35.5 %) Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization 17,213 32,308 (15,095 ) (46.7 %) Property and equipment, net 8,181 7,085 1,096 15.5 % Intangible assets, net 34,583 9,868 24,715 250.5 % Goodwill 501,756 363,116 138,640 38.2 % Deferred commissions, net 48,143 37,030 11,113 30.0 % Other assets, net 36,748 41,045 (4,297 ) (10.5 %) 1,231,443 1,172,703 58,740 5.0 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 81,202 86,568 (5,366 ) (6.2 %) Accrued payroll and related expenses 61,575 33,434 28,141 84.2 % Other accrued expenses 42,857 35,736 7,121 19.9 % Deferred revenue 30,942 19,091 11,851 62.1 % Total current liabilities 216,576 174,829 41,747 23.9 % Other liabilities 65,732 71,798 (6,066 ) (8.4 %) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - n/a Common stock 15,594 15,399 195 1.3 % Additional paid-in capital 1,933,776 1,855,916 77,860 4.2 % Retained earnings 1,314,172 1,302,291 11,881 0.9 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,964 4,504 (540 ) (12.0 %) Treasury stock, at cost (2,318,371 ) (2,252,034 ) (66,337 ) 2.9 % Total stockholders' equity 949,135 926,076 23,059 2.5 % 1,231,443 1,172,703 58,740 5.0 %





LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (5,373 ) (31,364 ) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (805 ) (4,568 ) Non-cash operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,823 4,226 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 6 16 Lease impairments (546 ) 9,380 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,947 48 Deferred income taxes (498 ) (89 ) Non-cash stock compensation expense 24,780 44,658 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,700 15,048 Deferred commissions (3,971 ) (4,313 ) Other assets 8,514 6,117 Accounts payable and other liabilities (246 ) (6,060 ) Income taxes (7,285 ) (6,371 ) Deferred revenue (1,403 ) 3,937 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,643 30,665 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,791 ) (103 ) Purchases of investments (24,509 ) (25,197 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 25,000 - Proceeds from sale of strategic investments - 994 Net cash paid in acquisition (170,281 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (171,581 ) (24,306 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 1 4 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (719 ) (218 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (15,177 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (15,895 ) (214 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations: From operating activities 805 4,568 Net cash provided by discontinued operations 805 4,568 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (447 ) 219 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (159,475 ) 10,932 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 498,946 453,516 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 339,471 464,448 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net - continuing operations 4,905 1,076 Cash (received) for income taxes, net - discontinued operations (1,258 ) (7,025 ) Cash paid for operating lease liabilities 2,594 2,510 Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 148 - Purchases of property, plant, & equipment, net remaining unpaid at end of period 104 47





LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) 11,881 (118,702 ) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,790 ) (5,404 ) Non-cash operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,508 20,787 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 1,219 4,137 Gain on sale of strategic investment - (194 ) Lease impairments 1,769 27,545 Provision for doubtful accounts 2,254 1,776 Impairment of goodwill 2,875 - Deferred income taxes (458 ) 115 Non-cash stock compensation expense 71,304 125,800 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (32,336 ) (12,123 ) Deferred commissions (11,113 ) (6,436 ) Other assets 9,426 7,705 Accounts payable and other liabilities 8,508 (15,369 ) Income taxes 22,275 596 Deferred revenue 8,334 4,208 Net cash provided by operating activities 105,656 34,441 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (4,255 ) (4,696 ) Purchases of investments (48,894 ) (28,197 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 50,750 3,000 Purchases of strategic investments (1,000 ) (500 ) Proceeds from sales of strategic investments - 1,394 Net cash paid in acquisition (170,281 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (173,680 ) (28,999 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 7,222 6,259 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (5,835 ) (2,272 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (60,502 ) (149,997 ) Net cash used in financing activities (59,115 ) (146,010 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations: From operating activities 1,790 5,404 Net cash provided by discontinued operations 1,790 5,404 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 372 (550 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (124,977 ) (135,714 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 464,448 600,162 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 339,471 464,448 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash (received) paid for income taxes, net - continuing operations 2,465 5,801 Cash (received) for income taxes, net - discontinued operations (2,765 ) (8,332 ) Cash paid for operating lease liabilities 10,293 8,243 Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 11,825 69 Operating lease assets relinquished in exchange for operating lease liabilities (4,486 ) (6,781 ) Purchases of property, plant, & equipment, net remaining unpaid at end of period 104 47







LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO EQUITY (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 06/30/22 09/30/22 12/31/22 03/31/23 FY2023 06/30/23 09/30/23 12/31/23 03/31/24 FY2024 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities-Continuing Operations (33,369 ) 21,375 15,770 30,665 34,441 25,693 35,764 16,556 27,643 105,656 Less: Capital expenditures (1,741 ) (2,673 ) (179 ) (103 ) (4,696 ) (53 ) (200 ) (2,211 ) (1,791 ) (4,255 ) Free Cash Flow to Equity (35,110 ) 18,702 15,591 30,562 29,745 25,640 35,564 14,345 25,852 101,401

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.





LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) FY24 to FY23 06/30/22 09/30/22 12/31/22 03/31/23 FY2023 06/30/23 09/30/23 12/31/23 03/31/24 FY2024 % $ Revenues 142,243 147,099 158,615 148,626 596,583 154,069 159,871 173,869 171,852 659,661 10.6 % 63,078 Cost of revenue 41,021 42,304 43,287 43,472 170,084 45,621 41,212 44,934 47,722 179,489 5.5 % 9,405 Gross profit 101,222 104,795 115,328 105,154 426,499 108,448 118,659 128,935 124,130 480,172 12.6 % 53,673 % Gross margin 71.2 % 71.2 % 72.7 % 70.8 % 71.5 % 70.4 % 74.2 % 74.2 % 72.2 % 72.8 % Operating expenses Research and development 47,661 46,139 43,175 52,220 189,195 34,519 33,733 37,788 45,161 151,201 (20.1 %) (37,994 ) Sales and marketing 51,280 45,949 47,702 57,506 202,437 44,879 44,135 46,203 60,476 195,693 (3.3 %) (6,744 ) General and administrative 27,144 28,718 36,657 32,832 125,351 26,664 26,009 27,241 30,252 110,166 (12.1 %) (15,185 ) Gains, losses and other items, net 739 13,111 11,743 9,723 35,316 116 6,574 2,502 2,516 11,708 (66.8 %) (23,608 ) Total operating expenses 126,824 133,917 139,277 152,281 552,299 106,178 110,451 113,734 138,405 468,768 (15.1 %) (83,531 ) Income (loss) from operations (25,602 ) (29,122 ) (23,949 ) (47,127 ) (125,800 ) 2,270 8,208 15,201 (14,275 ) 11,404 109.1 % 137,204 % Margin -18.0 % -19.8 % -15.1 % -31.7 % -21.1 % 1.5 % 5.1 % 8.7 % -8.3 % 1.7 % Total other income (expense), net 699 2,248 (736 ) 4,735 6,946 4,849 6,431 6,607 5,070 22,957 230.5 % 16,011 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (24,903 ) (26,874 ) (24,685 ) (42,392 ) (118,854 ) 7,119 14,639 21,808 (9,205 ) 34,361 128.9 % 153,215 Income taxes expense (benefit) 2,315 3,562 5,835 (6,460 ) 5,252 8,705 10,163 8,429 (3,027 ) 24,270 362.1 % 19,018 Net loss from continuing operations (27,218 ) (30,436 ) (30,520 ) (35,932 ) (124,106 ) (1,586 ) 4,476 13,379 (6,178 ) 10,091 108.1 % 134,197 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - - 836 4,568 5,404 - 387 598 805 1,790 (66.9 %) (3,614 ) Net earnings (loss) (27,218 ) (30,436 ) (29,684 ) (31,364 ) (118,702 ) (1,586 ) 4,863 13,977 (5,373 ) 11,881 110.0 % 130,583 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.40 ) (0.45 ) (0.46 ) (0.48 ) (1.79 ) (0.02 ) 0.07 0.21 (0.08 ) 0.17 n/a 1.96 Some earnings (loss) per share amounts may not add due to rounding. Basic shares 68,403 67,096 64,784 65,126 66,352 66,497 66,284 65,961 66,323 66,266 Diluted shares 69,195 67,568 65,356 66,268 67,097 67,388 67,868 67,943 68,471 67,918





LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EXPENSES (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 06/30/22 09/30/22 12/31/22 03/31/23 FY2023 06/30/23 09/30/23 12/31/23 03/31/24 FY2024 Expenses, continuing operations: Cost of revenue 41,021 42,304 43,287 43,472 170,084 45,621 41,212 44,934 47,722 179,489 Research and development 47,661 46,139 43,175 52,220 189,195 34,519 33,733 37,788 45,161 151,201 Sales and marketing 51,280 45,949 47,702 57,506 202,437 44,879 44,135 46,203 60,476 195,693 General and administrative 27,144 28,718 36,657 32,832 125,351 26,664 26,009 27,241 30,252 110,166 Gains, losses and other items, net 739 13,111 11,743.00 9,723 35,316 116 6,574 2,502 2,516 11,708 Gross profit, continuing operations: 101,222 104,795 115,328 105,154 426,499 108,448 118,659 128,935 124,130 480,172 % Gross margin 71.2 % 71.2 % 72.7 % 70.8 % 71.5 % 70.4 % 74.2 % 74.2 % 72.2 % 72.8 % Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 4,643 4,637 4,209 3,336 16,825 3,290 1,217 1,181 3,097 8,785 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue) 1,163 1,293 1,208 2,653 6,317 629 629 817 1,478 3,553 Non-cash stock compensation (research and development) 11,656 12,360 10,654 20,737 55,407 5,077 5,293 6,960 9,859 27,189 Non-cash stock compensation (sales and marketing) 5,884 6,116 5,871 11,558 29,429 3,736 4,786 4,089 6,337 18,948 Non-cash stock compensation (general and administrative) 5,522 7,524 11,891 9,710 34,647 3,850 5,027 5,631 7,106 21,614 Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other) 739 13,111 11,743 9,723 35,316 116 6,574 2,502 2,516 11,708 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - 1,250 4,112 3,663 9,025 1,875 - - - 1,875 Total excluded items 29,607 46,291 49,688 61,380 186,966 18,573 23,526 21,180 30,393 93,672 Expenses, continuing operations excluding items: Cost of revenue 35,215 36,374 37,870 37,483 146,942 41,702 39,366 42,936 43,147 167,151 Research and development 36,005 33,779 32,521 31,483 133,788 29,442 28,440 30,828 35,302 124,012 Sales and marketing 45,396 39,833 41,831 45,948 173,008 41,143 39,349 42,114 54,139 176,745 General and administrative 21,622 19,944 20,654 19,459 81,679 20,939 20,982 21,610 23,146 86,677 Gains, losses and other items, net - - - - - - - - - - Gross profit, continuing operations excluding items: 107,028 110,725 120,745 111,143 449,641 112,367 120,505 130,933 128,705 492,510 % Gross margin 75.2 % 75.3 % 76.1 % 74.8 % 75.4 % 72.9 % 75.4 % 75.3 % 74.9 % 74.7 %

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.





LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 06/30/22 09/30/22 12/31/22 03/31/23 FY 2023 06/30/23 09/30/23 12/31/23 03/31/24 FY 2024 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (24,903 ) (26,874 ) (24,685 ) (42,392 ) (118,854 ) 7,119 14,639 21,808 (9,205 ) 34,361 Income taxes (benefit) 2,315 3,562 5,835 (6,460 ) 5,252 8,705 10,163 8,429 (3,027 ) 24,270 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (27,218 ) (30,436 ) (30,520 ) (35,932 ) (124,106 ) (1,586 ) 4,476 13,379 (6,178 ) 10,091 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - - 836 4,568 5,404 - 387 598 805 1,790 Net earnings (loss) (27,218 ) (30,436 ) (29,684 ) (31,364 ) (118,702 ) (1,586 ) 4,863 13,977 (5,373 ) 11,881 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic (0.40 ) (0.45 ) (0.46 ) (0.48 ) (1.79 ) (0.02 ) 0.07 0.21 (0.08 ) 0.18 Diluted (0.40 ) (0.45 ) (0.46 ) (0.48 ) (1.79 ) (0.02 ) 0.07 0.21 (0.08 ) 0.17 Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 4,643 4,637 4,209 3,336 16,825 3,290 1,217 1,181 3,097 8,785 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 24,225 27,293 29,624 44,658 125,800 13,292 15,735 17,497 24,780 71,304 Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other) 739 13,111 11,743 9,723 35,316 116 6,574 2,502 2,516 11,708 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - 1,250 4,112 3,663 9,025 1,875 - - - 1,875 Total excluded items from continuing operations 29,607 46,291 49,688 61,380 186,966 18,573 23,526 21,180 30,393 93,672 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items 4,704 19,417 25,003 18,988 68,112 25,692 38,165 42,988 21,188 128,033 Income taxes expense (benefit) 1,237 4,557 6,468 (2,141 ) 10,121 6,167 9,036 10,732 3,947 29,882 Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations 3,467 14,860 18,535 21,129 57,991 19,525 29,129 32,256 17,241 98,151 Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations: Basic 0.05 0.22 0.29 0.32 0.87 0.29 0.44 0.49 0.26 1.48 Diluted 0.05 0.22 0.28 0.32 0.86 0.29 0.43 0.47 0.25 1.45 Basic weighted average shares 68,403 67,096 64,784 65,126 66,352 66,497 66,284 65,961 66,323 66,266 Diluted weighted average shares 69,195 67,568 65,356 66,268 67,097 67,388 67,868 67,943 68,471 67,918 Some totals may not add due to rounding







LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the quarter ending For the year ending June 30, 2024 March 31, 2025 Low High GAAP loss from operations (8,000 ) (8,000 ) (4,000 ) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization 4,000 14,000 14,000 Non-cash stock compensation 29,000 116,000 116,000 Restructuring charges - 3,000 3,000 Total excluded items 33,000 133,000 133,000 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 25,000 $ 125,000 $ 129,000

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.





APPENDIX A LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Q4 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER KEY METRICS

To supplement our financial results, we use non-GAAP measures which exclude certain acquisition related expenses, non-cash stock compensation and restructuring charges. We believe these measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures and schedules are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated GAAP financial statements. Our management regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. These measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is also based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, income (loss) from operations and adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects when applicable:

Purchased intangible asset amortization: We incur amortization of purchased intangibles in connection with our acquisitions. Purchased intangibles include (i) developed technology, (ii) customer and publisher relationships, and (iii) trade names. We expect to amortize for accounting purposes the fair value of the purchased intangibles based on the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets will be consumed as revenue is generated. Although the intangible assets generate revenue for us, we exclude this item because this expense is non-cash in nature and because we believe the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

Non-cash stock compensation: Non-cash stock compensation consists of charges for associate restricted stock units, performance shares and stock options in accordance with current GAAP related to stock-based compensation including expense associated with stock-based compensation related to unvested options assumed in connection with our acquisitions. As we apply stock-based compensation standards, we believe that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of the application of these standards to our operational performance. Although stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with current GAAP and constitutes an ongoing and recurring expense, such expense is excluded from non-GAAP results because it is not an expense that typically requires or will require cash settlement by us and because such expense is not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.

Restructuring charges: During the past several years, we have initiated certain restructuring activities in order to align our costs in connection with both our operating plans and our business strategies based on then-current economic conditions. As a result, we recognized costs related to termination benefits for employees whose positions were eliminated, lease and other contract termination charges, and asset impairments. These items, as well as third party expenses associated with business acquisitions in the current year, reported as gains, losses, and other items, net, are excluded from non-GAAP results because such amounts are not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.

Transformation costs: In previous years, we incurred significant expenses to separate the financial statements of our operating segments, with particular focus on segment-level balance sheets, and to evaluate portfolio priorities. Our criteria for excluding transformation expenses from our non-GAAP measures is as follows: 1) projects are discrete in nature; 2) excluded expenses consist only of third-party consulting fees that we would not incur otherwise; and 3) we do not exclude employee related expenses or other costs associated with the ongoing operations of our business. We substantially completed those projects during the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, and through most of fiscal 2019, we incurred transaction support expenses and system separation costs related to the Company's announced evaluation of strategic options for its Marketing Solutions (AMS) business. In the first and second quarters of fiscal 2021 in response to the potential COVID-19 pandemic impact on our business and again during fiscal 2023 in response to macroeconomic conditions, we incurred significant costs associated with the assessment of strategic and operating plans, including our long-term location strategy, and assistance in implementing the restructuring activities as a result of this assessment. Our criteria for excluding these costs are the same. We believe excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful for investors and provides meaningful supplemental information.

Our non-GAAP financial schedules are:

Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, and Non-GAAP expenses: Our Non-GAAP earnings per share, Non-GAAP income from operations, and Non-GAAP expenses reflect adjustments as described above, as well as the related tax effects where applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations before income taxes, other expenses, depreciation and amortization, and including adjustments as described above. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments and to compare our results to those of our competitors. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplementary information to and facilitates analysis by investors in evaluating the Company's performance and trends. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net earnings as an indicator of our performance.

Free Cash Flow to Equity: To supplement our statement of cash flows, we use a non-GAAP measure of cash flow to analyze cash flows generated from operations. Free cash flow to equity is defined as operating cash flow less cash used by investing activities (excluding the impact of cash paid in acquisitions), less required payments of debt, and excluding the impact of discontinued operations. Management believes that this measure of cash flow is meaningful since it represents the amount of money available from continuing operations for the Company's discretionary spending after funding all required obligations including scheduled debt payments. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow to equity is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.



