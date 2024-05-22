ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

May 29th: Craig-Hallum 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis.

June 26th: ROTH 10th Annual London Conference at the Four Seasons Park Lane in London.

Management will be available to meet with institutional investors at each of these events. Interested investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com .

