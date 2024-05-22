Standard BioTools to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (“Standard BioTools”) (Nasdaq:LAB) today announced that its management team will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of June:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5 th & 6 th 2024. President and CEO, Michael Egholm, PhD, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday June 5 th at 2:30 p.m. ET

Scotiabank Healthcare 1x1 Day on June 20th 2024. Management will participate in 1x1 investor meetings in Toronto, Canada

TD Cowen's 3rd Annual Tool/Dx Revolution Conference, June 24th - 26th 2024. President and CEO, Michael Egholm, PhD, will participate in a Panel Discussion: Deal or No Deal – M&A Consolidation and Combination as a Path to Growth on Tuesday, June 25th at 11:50 a.m. PT



Available presentations will be webcast live and available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at Events & Presentations. A recording will be archived and available on the Standard BioTools Investor Relations page at investors.standardbio.com.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), the parent company of SomaLogic Inc. and previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™.

