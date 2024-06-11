SEIDOR Opentrends Launches New Finance Technology Solutions with Focus on AI-Driven Innovation
AI is freeing up bank staff to focus on more complex customer needs and personalized support, thanks to its ability to automate repetitive tasks.”PALTO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEIDOR Opentrends, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, today announced a comprehensive offering of new financial technology solutions specifically designed to address the multifaceted challenges faced by today's financial institutions. Building upon its established global expertise in banking and fintech, SEIDOR Opentrends continues its commitment to providing a one-stop shop for financial institutions seeking to navigate the digital age.
“The financial sector is undergoing a period of significant disruption,” said Xavi Buscallà, CEO of Opentrends Inc. “Increased competition, evolving customer expectations, and ever-changing regulations demand innovative solutions. SEIDOR Opentrends is uniquely positioned to help financial institutions keep pace and thrive in this dynamic landscape.”
Empowering Financial Institutions with Next-Gen Solutions
SEIDOR Opentrends' new suite offers a range of solutions tailored to address the specific needs of wealth and asset management firms:
AI-powered Wealth Management Platform Modernization: Modernize legacy wealth management platforms to deliver a seamless, data-driven experience for advisors and clients. Leveraging AI and advanced analytics, SEIDOR Opentrends' customized solutions generate personalized client insights and optimize portfolio management strategies.
Omnichannel Client Engagement: Develop user-friendly mobile and web applications that foster secure communication, empower self-service account management, and enhance client advisory services.
Building on a Proven Track Record in Banking & Fintech
In addition to these new solutions, SEIDOR Opentrends offers a robust portfolio of existing banking and financial technology solutions, including:
Journey to Cloud: Leverage cloud computing to modernize core banking systems and infrastructure, enhancing scalability and agility.
Digital Banking Technology: Create and deliver user-friendly native web and mobile banking applications that leverage AI for data-driven decision-making.
Banking Architecture and Mission-critical Systems: Orchestrate complex architectures for mission-critical financial applications in multi-vendor environments, offering vendor-agnostic and multi-cloud options.
FinTech Innovation: Innovate and deploy solutions for digital payments, Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, cryptocurrency and blockchain.
UX/UI for Omnichannel Customer Experience: Design and develop intuitive and user-friendly financial applications, portals, and gamified experiences that drive user satisfaction and engagement across various channels.
SEIDOR Opentrends boasts a proven track record of success, having partnered with leading banks and financial institutions worldwide to achieve their digital transformation goals.
Anselm Bossacoma, Chief Strategy Officer at SEIDOR Opentrends, emphasizes AI's significant role in the future of finance. “AI is freeing up bank staff to focus on more complex customer needs and personalized support, thanks to its ability to automate repetitive tasks.” Bossacoma said. “SEIDOR Opentrends is at the forefront of this evolution, ensuring our clients have the tools they need to reap short and long-term impact.”
About SEIDOR OPENTRENDS
Opentrends, part of SEIDOR, is a global digital transformation firm with a user-centric approach to software development. With over 20 years of experience, Opentrends has a successful track record of helping some of the world's largest banks and financial institutions accelerate their digital journeys through innovative software solutions. Located in Palo Alto, Barcelona, Madrid, and Kerala, Opentrends provides custom software development and integration, implementation, and adoption of advanced technological solutions across sectors.
To learn more about SEIDOR Opentrends, please visit the Banking and Financial Services page or connect on LinkedIn.
