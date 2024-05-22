Rhino Health and Medinexo Partner to Expand Data Diversity in Therapeutic Development

BOSTON, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Health, the global leader in federated computing, today announced a strategic partnership with Medinexo, a global network of hospitals and health systems. This collaboration brings together Rhino's industry-leading Federated Computing Platform (FCP) with Medinexo's extensive network of curated research sites, creating a powerful and valuable solution for both academic researchers and life sciences companies.



Medinexo: Advancing Research for Hospitals and Life Sciences

Medinexo empowers hospitals and health systems by streamlining the entire clinical trial process, from design and activation to conduct. This comprehensive approach benefits hospitals in several ways. Medinexo reduces administrative burdens and accelerates trial set-up, allowing them to participate in research more efficiently.

Life sciences sponsors also reap significant advantages from working with Medinexo's network. They gain access to a diverse range of patient populations, enabling them to reach a broader pool of potential trial participants. Medinexo's streamlined approach facilitates efficient site selection, activation, and data collection, leading to faster trial execution. This translates to reduced trial timelines and quicker access to critical research findings.

Rhino FCP: Activating the World’s Health Data with Federated Computing

By installing the Rhino FCP at Medinexo member sites, researchers and life sciences companies will have access to a new, groundbreaking solution. Rhino FCP allows collaborators to set up computation pipelines on distributed data sources in days, not months – all while strictly adhering to the highest standards of confidentiality and privacy.

The power of Rhino FCP comes from its innovative use of Edge Computing and Federated Learning. These techniques “bring the code to the data,” enabling the training of AI models locally at each participating hospital. Federated Learning will accelerate the use of AI in healthcare & life sciences, with applications such as drug discovery by identifying promising new drug candidates, disease prediction by analyzing patient data to identify individuals at risk, clinical trial optimization by streamlining patient recruitment and data analysis, and personalized medicine by tailoring treatments to individual patients' genetic profiles - all without requiring data transfer.

“This partnership with Medinexo is a major step forward in democratizing participation in the healthcare & life sciences data ecosystem by using Federated Computing to lower the barrier to entry, ultimately resulting in more powerful and representative AI applications,” said Ittai Dayan, MD, co-founder & CEO of Rhino Health.

“Healthcare must reach everyone, and so should healthcare innovation. Our partnership with Rhino enables the participation of currently underserved healthcare providers and their patients in the future of healthcare,” said Jorge Toro, founder & President of Medinexo.

About Rhino Health

Rhino Health is activating the world’s data through federated computing. The company is headquartered in Boston, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv. Visit https://www.rhinohealth.com/ to learn more.

About Medinexo

Medinexo is a network of leading research hospitals and health systems dedicated to accelerating medical innovation. Medinexo provides a single point of access for life sciences companies to conduct clinical trials at top-tier research sites across the country. For more information, visit https://www.medinexo.com to learn more.

Contact:

