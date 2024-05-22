Submit Release
Empowering Women’s Health

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May is National Women’s Health Awareness Month and it’s important that women feel empowered when it comes to making decisions about their own health journey, but with so much information out there, how does one know what to prioritize?

In recognition of National Women’s Health Awareness Month, Dr. Fran, OB-GYN talks about how women can take control of their well-being. She discusses simple tips on medical appointments not to be missed, and the importance of scheduling doctor’s appointments. She also discusses the first over the counter birth control pill.

Opill®, America’s first and only FDA-approved over-the-counter daily birth control pill, is a groundbreaking reproductive health product – representing major progress in addressing a key unmet need for contraceptive access.

