60 new COST Actions approved

On 17 May 2024, COST’s governing board, the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO), confirmed the funding of 60 new COST Actions, that will officially start in Autumn 2024.

The 60 new COST Actions in figures:

18% of main proposers are Young Researchers and innovators 37% of main proposers are women 63% of the proposals feature participants from industry/SMEs 32% of main proposers come from an Inclusiveness Target Country (ITC) 55% of the future networks have attracted participants from all over the world

As an indicator of multidisciplinary of the new Actions, 50% of all Actions cover at least two OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) fields of science and technology, while 17% cover at least three fields.

Natural sciences lead the way as the most represented field of science (represented in 47% of the Actions), followed by Social Sciences (37%), Engineering and Technology (27%), Medical and Health Sciences (23%), Humanities (23%) and Agricultural Science (12%).

The success rate for applications in this Open Call (OC-2023-1) was 11.5%.

The 60 new COST Actions cover topics as wide and varied as managing Artificial Intelligence in archaeology to advancing understand of vascular liver disease, promoting indoor air cleaning, encouraging non-chemical weed management in medicinal plants, and building a peace research community in Europe.

On Thursday 13 June 2024 these new COST Actions, including all Memorandum’s of Understanding, will be available on the COST website so if you see a network that is of interest then you can apply to join. The official kick-off, the first Management Committee meeting, of these research networks will take place between September and November 2024.

Additional information

Download the full list of newly approved COST Actions

The current COST Open Call (OC-2024-1) remains open until 23 October 2024 at 12.00 (noon) CEST. Discover more about the simple one-step application process to submit a new COST Action.

Find out how to join an existing COST Action.