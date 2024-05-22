Lumineux Aesthetics Named Facial Aesthetics Clinic of the Year 2024

We are thrilled to announce that Lumineux Aesthetics has gained recent recognition as the Facial Aesthetics Clinic of the Year 2024 by Global Health & Pharma.

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumineux Aesthetics has gained recent recognition as the Facial Aesthetics Clinic of the Year 2024 by Global Health & Pharma, awarded for being the #1 facial aesthetics clinic in Hampshire. This award highlights their commitment to providing safe, effective, and luxurious skincare treatments that empower their clients to look and feel their best.

About Lumineux Aesthtics

Proudly owned by Jacqueline Thomasson, Lumineux Aesthetics is the number one choice for skincare and aesthetic treatments in Southampton. Jacqueline’s dedication to advancing her expertise through continuous professional development sets the standard for the clinic. She believes in a holistic approach to facial aesthetics, prioritizing the health and well-being of her clients above all else.

Nestled in the heart of Southampton, we offer treatments for the city and wider Hampshire area, utilizing only the highest-quality licensed products sourced from reputable pharmacies. Backed by scientific evidence and safety profiles, our treatments are designed to deliver outstanding results while ensuring the utmost safety for our clients.

The Global Health & Pharma Private Healthcare Awards

The Global Health & Pharma Private Healthcare Awards is in its eighth consecutive year this year. This long-running programme shines a spotlight on the best service providers within the Private Health industry while acknowledging the crucial roles of the innovators and market leaders in today’s healthcare industry.

Lumineux Aesthetics is proud to accept the Hampshire 2024 Private Healthcare Award for dedication to the aesthetics and healthcare industry. Lumineux Aesthetics offers customers revolutionary treatments, the highest safety standards, and an unmatched level of care.

Safety, Training, and Standards

Jacqueline’s extensive training, including advanced levels in facial skincare and injectable therapies, coupled with over 30 years of experience as a registered nurse practitioner, positions her as a leader in the aesthetics field. Her commitment to professionalism and excellence is evident in every aspect of our clinic’s operations.

At Lumineux Aesthetics, they believe in promoting a regulated aesthetic industry with licensed premises and practitioners to ensure excellent treatment quality and standards. Jacqueline’s advocacy for proper training under reliable mentors reflects the clinics’ unwavering dedication to client safety and satisfaction.

Lumineux Aesthetics’ Goals As a Leading Aesthetics Clinic

Their mission is simple: to help their clients embrace their natural beauty and feel confident in their own skin. They understand that beauty is more than skin deep—it’s about feeling great from the inside out. That’s why they offer a range of non-surgical treatments aimed at improving skin health, reducing signs of ageing, and enhancing our clients’ physical attributes.

Communication is key to building trust with their clients. They ensure thorough consultations and provide comprehensive aftercare instructions to ensure our clients are fully informed and supported throughout their skincare journey.

With a background in mental health nursing and teaching, Jacqueline has a unique ability to connect with clients of all ages. Her understanding of the psychological aspects of skincare treatments allows her to tailor solutions to individual needs effectively.

Recognizing the diverse needs of their clientele, they have translated all treatment information into multiple languages, including Mandarin, to ensure accessibility for all.

Lumineux Thanks You For The Ongoing Support!

Lumineux Aesthetics is deeply grateful for the trust and support of their clients, whose glowing testimonials inspire them to continually strive for excellence. As they look to the future, they remain committed to staying ahead of industry trends, participating in international conferences, and providing exceptional treatments that empower their clients to look and feel their best.