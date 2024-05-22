PDS Announces Kathi Preboske as Director of Customer Success

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS®, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, is pleased to welcome Kathi Preboske as the Director of Customer Success. Kathi will lead the strategy and implementation of initiatives that aim to enhance account management, customer satisfaction, and interaction. Kathi brings years of PDS, Vista product, and PDS customer experience from her prior role as part of the PDS Sales Solution team.



With over 25 years in the HCM industry and more than two decades at PDS, Kathi brings a wealth of Customer Success and Account Management knowledge. Her recent tenure at Experian Employer Services was marked by significant achievements, including managing, and expanding partner relationships, which led to increased revenue and customer retention. Her strategies in Customer Success and Account Management enabled her partners to provide exceptional service to hundreds of the world's leading organizations.

“We are so happy to have Kathi back in the PDS family and look forward to her success in this new role.” said Steve Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President.

About PDS

PDS is a leading provider of HCM systems offering a core suite of recruiting, onboarding, human resource, benefits, payroll, and time and attendance software throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. PDS’ Vista suite enables organizations to minimize the time invested in administrative HCM and payroll activities by streamlining and automating those processes and facilitating strategic decision-making capabilities. PDS’ full-time support and implementation professionals have deep product knowledge and years of experience implementing customers in a variety of businesses.

Founded in 1974, PDS is a privately held company headquartered in Blue Bell, Pa. For more information on PDS or PDS’ Vista solution and services visit www.pdssoftware.com.

PDS and the PDS logo are registered trademarks and Vista is a trademark of Personnel Data Systems, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Learn more about Vista product capabilities in our Vista Highlights info sheet and in this brief product overview video.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6f70361-c68b-495b-b0fe-daa01db93e68

Contact: marketing@pdssoftware.com