Armenia: Waiting to recover health and reunite with husband

Tatev Aristakesyan's husband went missing following the escalation of conflict in 2020. In October 2020, the family got news of his disappearance. It triggered severe health problems for Tatev and she slipped into a coma.

Even after reviving from coma, Tatev has continued to struggle with health issues. Dependent on her mother's assistance, she struggled with basic activities like walking. "As I slowly recovered mobility, I started sleeping fully clothed in anticipation of a potential call about my husband's return. I did not want to lose any time whenever the call came," she says.