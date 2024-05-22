Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,990 in the last 365 days.

Spot Stroke Signs F.A.S.T and Save Lives

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, approximately 800,000 people in the U.S. suffer a stroke, making it the fifth-leading cause of death and a leading cause of serious, long-term disability in the U.S., despite being largely preventable, treatable, and beatable.

May is American Stroke Month and the perfect time to make sure you can recognize the signs of a stroke. Strokes can happen to anyone, at any age. In fact, globally about one in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke within their lifetime.

If someone is having a stroke, they need to get medical attention right away. Learn how to spot a stroke with the acronym FAST, F-A-S-T. If you see Face drooping, Arm weakness or Speech difficulty, it’s Time to call 911.

American Stroke Association volunteer expert and vascular neurologist at HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Skyline Medical Center, Dr. John Witt shares details about how you can prevent a stroke and know if one is happening to you or someone else.

For more information, please visit https://www.Stroke.org/StrokeMonth.

Darcy Wallace
American Stroke Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

Spot Stroke Signs F.A.S.T and Save Lives

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more