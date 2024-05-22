Spot Stroke Signs F.A.S.T and Save Lives
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, approximately 800,000 people in the U.S. suffer a stroke, making it the fifth-leading cause of death and a leading cause of serious, long-term disability in the U.S., despite being largely preventable, treatable, and beatable.
May is American Stroke Month and the perfect time to make sure you can recognize the signs of a stroke. Strokes can happen to anyone, at any age. In fact, globally about one in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke within their lifetime.
If someone is having a stroke, they need to get medical attention right away. Learn how to spot a stroke with the acronym FAST, F-A-S-T. If you see Face drooping, Arm weakness or Speech difficulty, it’s Time to call 911.
American Stroke Association volunteer expert and vascular neurologist at HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Skyline Medical Center, Dr. John Witt shares details about how you can prevent a stroke and know if one is happening to you or someone else.
For more information, please visit https://www.Stroke.org/StrokeMonth.
Darcy Wallace
May is American Stroke Month and the perfect time to make sure you can recognize the signs of a stroke. Strokes can happen to anyone, at any age. In fact, globally about one in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke within their lifetime.
If someone is having a stroke, they need to get medical attention right away. Learn how to spot a stroke with the acronym FAST, F-A-S-T. If you see Face drooping, Arm weakness or Speech difficulty, it’s Time to call 911.
American Stroke Association volunteer expert and vascular neurologist at HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Skyline Medical Center, Dr. John Witt shares details about how you can prevent a stroke and know if one is happening to you or someone else.
For more information, please visit https://www.Stroke.org/StrokeMonth.
Darcy Wallace
American Stroke Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok