The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) fines Citigroup Global Markets Limited (CGML) £33,880,000 for failures in its trading systems and controls

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has fined Citigroup Global Markets Limited (CGML) £33,880,000 for failings in its trading systems and controls during the relevant period of investigation, being between 1 April 2018 and 31 May 2022.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has also imposed a financial penalty of £27,766,200 on CGML following an FCA investigation into related matters. The two regulators’ investigations, conducted in parallel, have resulted in a combined total financial penalty of £61,600,000.

The Firm agreed to resolve this matter, and therefore qualified for a 30% reduction in the amount of the financial penalty. Without this reduction, the amount of the financial penalty imposed by the PRA would have been £48,400,000.

Sam Woods, Deputy Governor for Prudential Regulation and Chief Executive Officer of the PRA, said:

“Firms involved in trading must have effective controls in place in order to manage the risks involved. During the relevant period, CGML failed to meet the standards we expect in this area, resulting in today’s fine.”

Throughout the relevant period, CGML received repeated supervisory communication from the PRA on the need to strengthen its trading controls. Notwithstanding this engagement and the remediation work CGML undertook during the relevant period, weaknesses in trading controls persisted.

The PRA expects firms to remediate identified issues promptly and completely. In this case, certain of the issues crystallised into trading incidents, the most significant of these occurring on 2 May 2022. In this instance, an experienced trader incorrectly inputted an order, resulting in US$1.4bn inadvertently being executed on European exchanges. Deficiencies in CGML’s trading controls contributed to this incident, in particular the absence of certain preventative hard blocks and the inappropriate calibration of other controls.

Following the trading incident on 2 May 2022, the PRA has required CGML to strengthen its trading controls. CGML has undertaken remediation work, taking steps to improve and strengthen its trading controls.

Rule breaches

The PRA found that CGML breached the following during the relevant period: