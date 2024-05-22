To submit your abstract, you will need to create a new user account profile in the abstract submission site. Once submitted, you may review or edit your submission prior to the deadline by logging into the abstract submission site using your existing login ID and Access Key.

Deadline

The submission deadline is 11:59 pm (Central Time) on June 30, 2024. Abstracts will not be accepted nor revised after the deadline, including changes, deletions, or additions to the author order. Please be sure to include adequate information and objective data, so that your abstract may be properly evaluated.

Notification

Notification of abstract acceptance will be sent in September 2024. All committee decisions are final. All abstracts chosen for poster or oral presentation are expected to be presented in-person, on-site in Denver, CO (no exceptions). Final instructions for poster presenters will be available at the time of notification. If your abstract is selected for an oral presentation or case study, TQIP staff will contact you with more details.

We look forward to your participation in the TQIP Annual Conference and thank you for your submission! If you have any questions, please contact us at acstqipconference@facs.org.

Important Dates

May 15, 2024 – Call for Abstracts opens

June 30, 2024 – Deadline for submitting abstracts (11:59 pm CT)

September 2024 – Selection notifications sent to submitters