Joshua Briscoe Utah Highlights Must-Attend Floral Events in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joshua Briscoe Utah, a dynamic and enterprising figure in the local business community, is proud to highlight the must-attend floral events for 2024. Known for his significant contributions to the floral industry, Joshua's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a key player in floristry is both inspiring and motivational.

With over five years of experience in various flower shops, Joshua drew inspiration from the success stories of young entrepreneurs he followed on social media. This motivation propelled him to establish his own floral business in 2018. By securing a business loan and leveraging his experience and insights, Joshua showcased his resourcefulness and unwavering commitment to his vision.

Despite the challenges of being a first-generation entrepreneur without familial or communal business support, Joshua persevered. His dedication and willingness to learn helped him overcome obstacles and build a thriving business that resonates with the community. Today, Joshua Briscoe Utah continues to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs with his tenacity, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit.

In his latest endeavor, Joshua shares his top picks for world-class national and international floral events in 2024. These events offer unparalleled opportunities for education, inspiration, rejuvenation, relationship building, and connection within the floral industry. Whether you're looking to learn, network, or simply be inspired, these conventions, conferences, expositions, and trade shows provide something for everyone.

Top Floral Events to Attend in 2024:

Tropical Plant International Expo (TPIE)

Date: January 17-19, 2024

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA

Website: tpie.org

Overview: TPIE is the premier U.S. trade event showcasing the latest trends in foliage, flowering, and tropical houseplants. Spanning 185,000 square feet, it features an "indoor garden" of live plants and includes 16 educational workshops and the "TPIE Road Show," a tour of Florida’s top foliage plant production operations.

IPM Essen International Horticultural Trade Fair

Date: January 23-26, 2024

Location: Essen, Germany

Website: ipm-essen.de/world-trade-fair

Overview: This leading international trade fair covers the entire value chain of plants, including production, technology, floristry, and garden features. Attendees will experience the newest botanical displays, innovative technology, and trendy floristry.

SAF Next Gen Live! 2024

Date: February 25-27, 2024

Location: San Diego, California, USA

Website: safnow.org/events-education/next-gen-live

Overview: Aimed at floral professionals 45 years and younger, this event by the Society of American Florists includes tours of flower farms and progressive flower shops, networking opportunities, and tailored educational sessions.

IFPA “The Floral Conference – Anaheim”

Date: February 27, 2024

Location: Anaheim, California, USA

Website: freshproduce.com/events

Overview: Hosted by the International Fresh Produce Association, this conference focuses on marketing and consumer trends. It provides networking opportunities across the supply chain and strategies to boost non-holiday sales year-round.

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show 2024

Date: March 2-10, 2024

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Website: phsonline.org/the-flower-show

Overview: The largest and longest-running horticultural event in the U.S., this show features stunning displays, competitions, gardening presentations, demonstrations, and a marketplace.

WF&FSA Floral Distribution Conference

Date: March 3-6, 2024

Location: Miami, Florida, USA

Website: wffsa.org

Overview: This conference showcases the latest in floriculture, including new flower varieties and floral accessories. Attendees can participate in discussions on industry topics and enjoy extensive networking opportunities.

Tulip Festival Amsterdam

Date: March 21-May 12, 2024

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Website: tulipfestivalamsterdam.com

Overview: A celebration of blooming tulips at 85 locations throughout Amsterdam, including gardens, museums, and flower farms. Highlights include the 77th "Flower Parade" on April 20.

IFPA “Women’s Fresh Perspectives Conference”

Date: April 7-9, 2024

Location: Orlando, Florida, USA

Website: freshproduce.com/events

Overview: This conference, presented by the International Fresh Produce Association, aims to cultivate women's potential in the produce and floral industry through leadership development and participation. It offers leadership training tailored specifically to women’s perspectives.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Date: May 21-25, 2024

Location: London, England

Website: rhs.org.uk/shows-events/rhs-chelsea-flower-show

Overview: Known as the most famous flower show on Earth, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show features world-class horticulture, garden designs, floral displays, and exclusive shopping opportunities.

Floriexpo

Date: June 5-7, 2024

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA

Website: floriexpo.com

Overview: Formerly the International Floriculture Expo, this B2B trade show connects flower industry suppliers with high-volume buyers and provides world-class education, hands-on learning, and networking opportunities.

Slow Flowers Summit

Date: June 23-25, 2024

Location: Banff, Alberta, Canada

Website: slowflowerssummit.com

Overview: Created by Debra Prinzing, founder of the Slow Flowers Society, this summit is for creative professionals and thought leaders in the progressive Slow Flowers community. It focuses on ethical practices and innovative ideas in floristry.

AIFD 2024 National Symposium – “Emerge”

Date: July 2-6, 2024

Location: Orlando, Florida, USA

Website: aifd.org/2024-symposium

Overview: Hosted by the American Institute of Floral Designers, this symposium is a premier event for floral design and education, featuring world-class designers, business seminars, workshops, and competitions.

Cultivate’24

Date: July 13-16, 2024

Location: Columbus, Ohio, USA

Website: cultivateevent.org

Overview: Organized by American Hort, this event caters to the entire green industry, offering educational seminars, workshops, and networking opportunities for industry professionals from around the world.

SAF Miami 2024 Annual Convention and Sylvia Cup Design Competition

Date: August 6-9, 2024

Location: Aventura, Florida, USA

Website: safnow.org/events-education/annual-convention

Overview: The Society of American Florists' annual convention features education sessions, the Sylvia Cup Design Competition, the Outstanding Varieties Competition, a Supplier Expo, and numerous networking opportunities.

Joshua Briscoe Utah encourages everyone in the floral industry to take advantage of these events to learn, grow, and connect. Joshua emphasizes the importance of attending these events, noting that they offer transformative experiences that can positively impact both business and personal lives.

