Coming Soon: New Apartment Neighborhood in Aurora, IL

Independence, Ohio, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents looking to rent their next home in Aurora will soon have a new single-story option to consider when Redwood Aurora opens this summer.

The new neighborhood of single-story apartments offers residents eight different floor plans that range in size from 1,294-1,709 square feet. Each of the 140 new apartment homes includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ample storage options as well as an attached two-car garage.

Residents can also look forward to a variety of other desirable advantages, including:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full-size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Extra living space, commonly used for an at-home office or gym

Pet-friendly accommodations – residents are permitted up to three pets

Private entrances with individual street addresses

Personal patios



“Redwood prides itself on providing residents the apartment experience they deserve,” said Taylor Haley, vice president of property operations at Redwood. “That means delivering amenities that make apartment living feel more like home and top-notch service from our on-site management and maintenance teams. We believe Aurora residents will embrace the lifestyle that comes with living in a Redwood Neighborhood and look forward to welcoming them starting this summer.”

Redwood Aurora is located at 1241 Coffeeberry Lane at the northeast corner of N. Randall Rd and W. Indian Trail. Residents will enjoy convenient access to Interstate 88 in addition to a variety of recreation options at New Haven Park, Golden Oaks Park, Gregory Island Dog Park by the Fox River, Aurora West Forest Preserve, Randall Park, Vaughn Athletic Center, and Orchard Valley Golf Course.

Interested residents can begin the leasing process online and take an in-person or self-guided tour at nearby Redwood Oswego during the construction phase. Monthly rent will start at $2,649.

Since 1991, Redwood has been reinventing the traditional apartment rental experience. The company has developed 18,000+ single-story apartment homes and manages 150 neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

