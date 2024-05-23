Submit Release
SGG MEDIA ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF JOSEPH HACE TO SENIOR MARKETING DIRECTOR

Joe Hace, Senior Marketing Director, SGG Media

Joseph Hace has been promoted to Senior Marketing Director for SGG Media.

Joe is uniquely creative in getting our customer’s branding out to millions of sports fans weekly, while leading our social media marketing teams on our largest accounts.”
— Troy Paul, CEO, SGG Media
Mr. Hace will lead social media advertising and marketing efforts for the rapidly growing sports social media marketing agency.

Mr. Hace leads a team of young social media experts in designing, planning, and distributing social media advertising posts to many of the largest companies in the sports industry, including DraftKings, Fanatics, and the Joint Chiropractic Clinics. SGG Media represents a network of 2000 sports social media Influencers, and their 65 million avid sports fans Followers.

SGG Media has obtained sports gaming advertising licenses, permits, or approvals in 34 states, and specializes in advertising for companies desiring marketing to a demographic of sports fans ages 18 to 48 years of age.

Company CEO, Troy Paul, states “The younger generation is getting their sports scores, information, and video content from Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, and other social media platforms. The intersection of sports and social media is the fastest growing sector in all of media. Joe is uniquely creative in getting our customer’s branding out to millions of sports fans weekly, while leading our social media marketing teams on our largest accounts.”

