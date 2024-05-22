Nepal’s Female Farmers Lead the Fight Against Malnutrition

May 20, 2024

Our Impact People Helped Last Year: 2,901

Our Team: 8 employees

Program Start: 2005

As Their Husbands Seek Jobs Elsewhere, These Women Stay Behind to Beat the Odds Nepal has faced years of political instability, climate change, and economic woes, driving undernutrition across the country. One-third of the population lives below the poverty line, and women are especially affected. The vast majority of Nepalese live in rural areas, many of whom spend their days tending to fields near the Himalayan Mountain Range. There, a financial crisis is driving many farmers to leave the country for better jobs. Some 500,000 young Nepalese, mostly men, leave the country ever year to work, leaving women to manage the farms themselves.

Show Photo Credit Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Close Photo Credit The small village of Gatlang, in the Rasuwa district, sits high above sea level near the Tibet border. Many men have moved out of Gatlang in search of opportunities elsewhere.

Climate change in Nepal has fueled natural disasters and extreme weather, from excessive rainfall to landslides and avalanches. These climate shocks can disrupt traditional agricultural cycles and jeopardize harvests. And as more male farmers leave their homes and search for opportunities elsewhere, women are forced to take things into their own hands. Meet Goma: Turning Challenges into Opportunities When Nepalese women become the sole breadwinners, they confront considerable economic challenges. Goma Bishwakarma, who lives in Udayapur, faced this very turning point. It was out of the question to sit back and wait for her husband’s return, who, like many other men in the village, had left to work in Qatar.

Show Photo Credit Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Close Photo Credit Goma sits in the center, addressing the group of female farmers. Many of the other women also tend to their farms alone.

Staying alone with her three sons was an immense challenge. Still, Goma persevered. She knew many other women in her village could identify with her hardships. Even though she knew little about local politics, she took the plunge and ran to represent her village as an elected ward member. “Honestly, I didn’t know much about it,” she says. “Someone in the village put my name forward, and I was elected in 2017. The economic situation is very difficult. My heart tells me that whoever is in difficulty, I have to help them, even though my own financial situation is fragile.”

Show Photo Credit Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Close Photo Credit Goma organizes meetings at her home and invites women from across the village to participate.

After ten years of exhausting work abroad, her husband finally returned home. Now, he looks after the kitchen garden and bamboo nursery. In many ways, Goma still plays a key role in her household by contributing financially and guiding her family in other ways. But as a woman, Goma must still speak up so that her voice can be heard. “I always stress that women can also earn money and are a valuable resource,” she says. “Today, my husband is very supportive, but my work at home is still not considered. I do the housework and wash the dishes, and when I ask him to help me, he tells me I can do it myself. Even worse, some women must ask their husbands for money to buy lipstick!”

Show Photo Credit Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Close Photo Credit At Goma's meetings, the female farmers discuss business plans, such as starting a mushroom farm.

Goma is now a committed women activist and leader of a group of women farmers. She is part of a project run by Action Against Hunger and our local partner, Sahara, to strengthen local agricultural production for vulnerable households. “There’s no shame in learning something new,” she says of the skills trainings that she and other women received. “This project is a game-changer: for example, you can make two baskets from a single bamboo and earn 500 rupees [$3.75].”

Show Photo Credit Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Close Photo Credit Goma and around 150 other women participate in a rally, advocating for better diets and nutritious food.

It’s not unusual to meet Goma at rallies, where she raises awareness of the importance of a healthy diet. The latest one brought together over 150 women and girls to demand equal rights to quality food. While food is widely available throughout the country, the diversity of foods is far from ideal. Across the country, staple foods include rice, wheat, and corn. In Udayapur, where Goma lives, 15% of people suffer from acute malnutrition, about 5% higher than the national average. Women and children are especially struggling to consistently eat filling and nutritious meals.

Show Photo Credit Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Close Photo Credit Goma and her husband stand in front of their house in Udayapur.

Goma’s neighbors regularly pass by her modest house near the forest to talk to her or ask for advice. “I’m no longer an elected representative, but always there for people,” she says. “I’m lucky to have the support of my husband and children; I go to work when I want and where I want. Some men constantly question their wives, like ‘where are you going, what you will get out of it, better to stay at home.’ Women should never be confined to their homes.”

Support Our Work in Nepal A quarter of children in Nepal are chronically malnourished. Climate induced hunger is on the rise, and inequality is ever present. Action Against Hunger is working with communities in Nepal to strengthen health facilities, rebuild water systems, and distribute basic necessities like hygiene kits and food. Donate Now

Meet Alita: Weaving New Hope Alita lives in a small village in the Rasuwa district, which sits at nearly 7,000 feet above sea level. This remote region is only a few miles from Tibet and mostly inhabited by the Tamang people. Here, many families are still recovering from a 2015 earthquake that caused widespread destruction. “When the earthquake hit, people hid in the forest,” says Alita. “In the house next door, several people perished under the rubble.”

Show Photo Credit Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Close Photo Credit Alita's family lives in Pajung, a small village in the Rasuwa district.

Because of the severe damage and the presence of water in underground cavities, the village was declared a red zone, making it impossible to rebuild any houses. Still, Alita had no choice but to stay. “We decided to stay here and rebuild everything we could. We needed land for our kitchen gardens, and moving elsewhere meant losing our land, which is our community’s main means of subsistence.” Alita spends long hours working in the fields. Although her village may soon be connected to a larger irrigation system, she currently uses only a small hose to fetch water. She simultaneously takes on household chores like cooking, cleaning, and tending to her home.

Show Photo Credit Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Close Photo Credit Women from the Pajung village visit the only water source to do their chores, which include laundry, washing dishes, and collecting drinking water.

Somehow, Alita still finds the time and energy to play an active role in her village. She serves as a member of the Water Users’ Collective, a project supported by Action Against Hunger and Sahara, which aims to improve access to water in remote villages and set up working groups to maintain infrastructure. “When we were children, we grew up drinking water from this river,” she says. “Since then, many water projects have been unsuccessful, but now, the infrastructure has been finally set up. We need to keep an eye on things to make sure that all the houses are properly connected.”

Show Photo Credit Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Close Photo Credit Following training from Action Against Hunger, a kitchen garden in Belaka thrives. Many of the crops are growing thanks to the use of organic pesticides.

After a busy day, Alita retires to her small workshop. There, time seems to fly by as she immerses herself in creative activities and enjoys a well-deserved moment of peace. Her dream is to be able to weave traditional garments and make a living this way. “The people who stay in the village don’t have particular skills to earn a living,” she said. “Women work in the fields, but what we really need are different types of trainings to generate additional income.”

Show Photo Credit Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Close Photo Credit Alita weaves traditional clothing for her community.

In her region, she says, members of the Tamang community wear a particular type of decorative cap. “Training could involve knitting caps and other types of fabric,” she says. “I want to devote myself fully to knitting and selling my clothes.” Nepalese women like Goma and Alita across the country fight tirelessly for equality. Despite the obstacles, they courageously assert themselves, defying doubts and overcoming obstacles like the lack of resources or education. Their determination to reinvent and uplift themselves inspires not only their own generation but their children, too. By spreading awareness about the crucial place of women in society, Goma, Alita, and other women like them are paving the way for a fairer, more enlightened future in Nepal and beyond.

Action Against Hunger hosts hygiene promotion sessions in Nepal, among other workshops aimed at encouraging safe sanitation practices. Show Photo Credit Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Close Photo Credit An Action Against Hunger staff members teaches a local community in the Rasuwa district about good hygiene. Show Photo Credit Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Close Photo Credit Action Against Hunger and a local organization, Sahara, organize a cleaning day around the village. Show Photo Credit Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Close Photo Credit People work to pick up litter during a community clean-up. Show Photo Credit Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Close Photo Credit A woman named Lila Maya sits with her twins near their home in the Rasuwa district. Show Photo Credit Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Tom Gustin for Action Against Hunger Close Photo Credit Previous Photo Next Photo