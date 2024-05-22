Global Chiropractic Care Market Size to Hit USD 2.24 Bn by 2031

The Global Chiropractic Care Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.38 Bn in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

The global chiropractic care market is projected to grow from USD 1.38 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2031. The global chiropractic care market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing preference for non-invasive and drug-free pain management techniques for chronic back and joint pain.



Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global chiropractic care market is driven by increasing adoption of alternative treatment methods and rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders. Chiropractic treatment involves manual manipulation and mobilization of the spine and other joints to alleviate pain and improve mobility. It is a popular alternative treatment for back and neck pain. According to World Health Organization, low back pain is among the leading causes of disability worldwide and 71% of the global population experiences low back pain at some point in their lives. Moreover, growing awareness about the benefits of chiropractic treatments such as decreased use of medications and improved physical function is further augmenting the market growth.

Global Chiropractic Care Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.38 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $2.24 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Treatment Type, By Pain Type, By Age Group Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Aging Population



• Work-related Injuries Restraints & Challenges • Unawareness among individuals



• Lack of scientific evidence to support claims

Market Trends:

Increasing use of advanced chiropractic equipment and expansion of chiropractic education programs are the major trends witnessed in the global chiropractic care market. Integration of IT in chiropractic clinics allow chiropractors to track and analyze patients’ health data for better outcomes. This in turn will propel the adoption of digital health solutions among chiropractors. Furthermore, presence of accredited chiropractic educational institutions in various countries is playing a vital role in spreading awareness about these alternative treatments and increasing the number of chiropractic healthcare professionals globally.

The global chiropractic care market segmented by treatment type, wherein chiropractic adjustments segment holds a dominant position owing to its effectiveness in providing pain relief without use of drugs or surgery. Chiropractic adjustments help in alignment of spinal bones and improve spinal movement and flexibility thus reducing pain.

When segmented by pain type, the back pain segment is expected to dominate the market due to rising prevalence of back pain disorders namely lumbar spondylosis, slipped disc etc. due to sedentary lifestyle and prolonged sitting. Chiropractic care provides drug-free and non-invasive treatment alternative for back pain management.

Recent Developments:

In August 2023, The Joint Corp, announced the opening of its 900th clinic, marking a significant milestone less than a year after celebrating 800 location opining in September 2022.

In March 2023, The Joint Corp, announced the signing of its first francise deal outside the continental U.S. Dr. Jason Comeford, D.C. and Major Jeanette Comeford will open two The Joint clinic in the US territory of Puerto Rico, focusing on South San Juan and Guaynabo.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global chiropractic care market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to growing aged population and subsequent rise in musculoskeletal disorders.

On the basis of treatment type, chiropractic adjustments segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its effectiveness in providing pain relief without drugs or surgery. On the basis of pain type, back pain segment will dominate over the forecast period, due to rising prevalence of various back pain disorders with increasing age.

On the basis of age group, paediatric segment will dominate due to drug-free and non-invasive nature of treatment. Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to well established healthcare infrastructure and availability of reimbursement for alternative medicine.

Key players operating in the global chiropractic care market include Chiro One Wellness Center, Chiropratic strategies Group Inc., ProHealth Chiropractic Wellness Center, The Joint Corp., Landmark Healthcare Services, Inc., America Chiropractic Clinics, OPTIMAL HEALTH & CHIROPRACTOR LIMITED, HealthQuest Chiropractic & Physical Theraphy, ATLAS CHIPRORATIC & WELLNESS.

