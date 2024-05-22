Almatar App tops the list of the most downloaded travel apps in Saudi Arabia – Riyadh
Almatar App tops the list of the most downloaded travel apps in Saudi Arabia – RiyadhRIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- almatar app from almatar group was ranked 3rd in the list of the most downloaded travel and tourism apps in Saudi Arabia for the second consecutive year, according to the Saudi Internet report issued by the Communications and Space Technology Authority for 2023.
This achievement coronates almatar App efforts in the digital transformation of the tourism sector, by launching an integrated range of services that cater to the customers’ expectations and users and deliver a delightful customer experience.
On this occasion, the CEO and co-founder of the almatar Travel group, Mr. Aimen Basalamah, expressed his happiness with this achievement, stating: "Topping the list of the most downloaded tourism apps is a coronation to our commitment to provide integrated services with high quality and efficiency. Additionally, our constant endeavor is to enhance customer experience and service using state-of-the-art technologies, to provide a delightful experience”.
Mr. Aimen also added that such excellence is considered an exceptional achievement and a testament that reflects the quality, distinction, and reliability of digital services for customers across the platform, pointing to the technological development of the almatar application and adhering to consistent values that focus on quality and innovation, reflecting the resilience and dedication of almatar team.
It is worth mentioning that the Internet report in Saudi Arabia is issued by the Communications and Information Technology Commission as part of the agenda of the Telecommunications and Information Technology Indicators Forum, highlighting the most prominent indicators and numbers that reflect efforts and trends in enhancing the efficiency of the digital infrastructure to support the aspirations and visions of the digital economy in Saudi Arabia.
Moreover, almatar App is one of the main companies benefiting from the Saudi Unicorns Program, which includes a group of rapidly growing technology Saudi companies that are part of the National Information Technology Development Program (NTDP).
