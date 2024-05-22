College Savings Plans Network Celebrates 529 Day

Programs All Over the Country Incentivize Saving for Higher Education in Honor of 529 Day

Washington, DC, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To commemorate national 529 Day, college savings programs across the country are using unique ways to raise awareness about the importance of saving for college. Leading these initiatives are members of the College Savings Plans Network (CSPN), a network of the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST), the leading objective source of information about Section 529 college savings plans and prepaid tuition plans.

Over the last 30 years, CSPN has tracked data which shows that American families are taking advantage of these tax-advantaged savings accounts. As of December 31, 2023, national savings in 529 savings plans surpassed $471.1 billion. A recent compilation of national data can be found here. The encouraging upward trend is a promising step towards combatting student debt, which currently amounts to almost $1.74 trillion in the United States.

“May 29 - or 529 Day - comes at a time of year when families are thinking about education, with graduations of all kinds and decision dates for colleges,” said Mary Morris, Chair of CSPN and CEO of Virginia 529, “so it is a good time to remind families to start saving in a 529 account or contribute to an existing account.”

As part of the National Association of State Treasurers Foundation’s (NASTF) partnership with Enrich, a learning module has been released on the Enrich digital financial wellness platform to educate users on the benefits of investing in a college savings plan.

Below is a sampling of the efforts happening nationally to encourage more Americans to save for education needs in a 529 plan in celebration of 529 Day:

For more information about the College Savings Plans Network, visit collegesavings.org.

