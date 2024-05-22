Houston Winery Unveils Sleek New Look for Zodiac Collection of Birthday Wines
HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Sipz, an award-winning, unconventional, Woman-owned Winery in Texas that specializes in custom crafting, is giving a chic makeover to one of its most beloved collections, Zillionaire Zodiac Sipz!
The sleek new Zillionaire Zodiac Sipz collection caters to every palate, personality, and astrological sign of the Zodiac.
Zillionaire Zodiac Sipz is a captivating brand of all-natural, gluten-free, signature blended wine that caters to every palate, personality, and astrological sign in the Zodiac. Created by Signature Sipz CEO and Master Crafter, Dr. Hope Foster, the brand is introducing a sophisticated new look, with an elegant black and gold label featuring classic gold emblems representing each of the 12 Zodiac signs.
Recognizing the uniqueness of every individual's personality and taste preferences, the Zillionaire Zodiac collection offers a delightful array of flavor choices aligned with each astrological sign. From the intelligent and independent Capricorn to the brave and ambitious Sagittarius, Signature Sipz ensures there is a wine in the collection that will resonate with every personality.
The stylish 12-bottle line boasts an assortment of vibrant colors and flavors tailored to each zodiac sign, including mouth-watering options such as Mango, Blueberry, Pear, Strawberry, Green Apple, Coconut, Blackberry, Pineapple, Peach, Bubble Gum, Grape, Watermelon, Kiwi, and more.
As one of the world's most unique wineries, Signature Sipz is a custom crafting powerhouse, renowned for its commitment to celebrating the diverse world of wine while fostering inclusivity and community engagement. For over a decade, Dr. Foster has led ever-evolving luxury brands into a journey of success, curating more than 100 varieties of mouth-watering wines while collaborating with celebrities, influencers, major award productions, and TV networks, including BET.
The newly designed Zodiac collection, with its charming wine personalities, vibrant colors, and exquisite flavors, is now available for order at ZodiacSipz.com. The Zodiac Sipz bottles make excellent birthday gifts and come in Mini (50ML), Small (145ML), or Large (750ML) sizes. Each bottle can be purchased in the flavor best aligned with each astrological personality, or any of the flavors in the Zillionaire collection!
Signature Sipz is also collaborating on several fun, Zodiac Tastings coming up across the Houston Area. For a full schedule of events, follow them on Instagram @zodiacsipz.
At Signature Sipz, customer satisfaction and taste are paramount at the winery. The company strives to provide an unforgettable custom crafted experience with every fabulous bottle created!
For more information on Signature Sipz products and experiences, visit https://www.signaturesipz.com.
For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or 734-341-6859.
Sherrie Handrinos
Boost 1 Marketing, LTD
+1 734-341-6859
Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com