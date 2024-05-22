Diaphragm Valve Market 2023 to 2032 is Estimated to Reach $541 Million, At a CAGR of 5.6%

Technological advancements, cost-competitive manufacturing, supportive government policies, and the growing energy sector drives diaphragm valve.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The diaphragm valves have high demand in pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the automation control of valves plays an important role in these industries to reduce the risk of human contact during the flow process.

The utilization of high-efficiency valves in the chemical industry is anticipated to grow, owing to the necessity for safe chemical handling. Different chemicals have different properties such as corrosiveness, alkalinity, and others, which make chemical handling very risky. Industries adopt automatic industrial valves to reduce human interference in the pipe system, which reduces accidents and fatalities. Major players in the valve and valve automation industry offer specialized solutions to automate the operation of valves in chemical processing applications. such factors will drive the diaphragm valve market growth.

The diaphragm valve market size was valued at $312.4 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $541 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Demands Drive the Market:

Depending on type, the weir segment dominated the diaphragm valve market in 2022, and straightway segment it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that weir-style diaphragm valves are particularly well-suited for hygienic applications where maintaining sterility and preventing cross-contamination are paramount.

The growth in preference of valves is due to its sustainable and innovative smelting, mining, mineral recovery, and recycling technology. The major key players in diaphragm valve market are focused on development of alloy-based valves, owing to the benefits such as high durability, high electrical resistance, increased toughness, and high temperature sustaining capacity. All these benefits foster the demand for alloy-based valves that subsequently drive the diaphragm valve market growth.

By material, the steel segment dominated the diaphragm valve market in 2022, and alloy-based segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of end user, the oil & power segment dominated the diaphragm valve market in 2022; however, the food & beverage segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The food & beverage processing industry is one of the largest consumers of valves. Thus, the growth of the food & beverage processing industry in developing nations propels the growth of the diaphragm valve market.

Top Players:

Bray International Inc, Velan Inc, Metso Corporation, Samson AG, Nihon Kogyo Co., Ltd., Flowserve Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, SchuF GmbH, Mival S.p.A, Arita Valves Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Regional Segments:

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Nigeria, Rest Of Mea)

