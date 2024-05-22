Konica Minolta’s Advanced Authentication Manager Honored with Multiple Awards

Solution Recognized for Best Access Control and Authentication System, Best Biometric Reader Solution

Ramsey, NJ, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced multiple awards it has won for its Advanced Authentication Manager (AAM) solution.

‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards

Last November, American Security Today (AST) honored the solution with two Platinum 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards in the categories of Best Access Control and Authentication System and Best Biometric Reader Solution. The annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security and public safety vertical markets.

Security Today GOVIES

Konica Minolta’s AAM solution was also recognized in the Access Control – Biometric category in Security Today’s 2024 The GOVIES Government Security Awards. Launched in 2009, The GOVIES honor outstanding government security products in a variety of categories, including artificial intelligence, storage and video surveillance cameras.

Global InfoSec Awards 2024

Most recently, Konica Minolta’s Advanced Authentication Manager offering earned a 2024 Global Infosec Award in the Biometrics category from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. In its twelfth year honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe, CDM accepts submissions from any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the Information Security (Infosec) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service.

Konica Minolta’s AAM solution utilizes user biometric identification, rather than the standard passwords or potentially insecure IC cards for print management applications running on Konica Minolta bizhub devices. This eliminates common issues such as password fatigue and poor password hygiene that often lead to security breaches. No biometric data is stored in the fingerprint reader, on the MFP or within the AAM server. In addition, it provides functions such as device management and user management required for maintaining security. The solution also complies with HIPAA, PCI and FERPA regulations for clients who work in organizations that require stringent levels of security.

“AAM is truly a security game changer for customers using our MFPs, offering higher levels of security through biometric identification to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive or confidential documents,” said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. “We are incredibly honored to have received so many accolades for this solution, which saves business owners the costs of issuing and managing ID cards and badges – including lost or stolen cards – and reduces end user inquiries about passwords because there is no need to remember passwords, a huge benefit for IT administrators.”

Learn more online about Konica Minolta’s print security solutions.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachment

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us