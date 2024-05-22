Submit Release
HII to Participate in Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 29

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference on May 29. The conversation with HII President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kastner will begin at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time and will be webcast on ir.hii.com.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Brooke Hart (Media)
brooke.hart@hii-co.com
202-264-7108

Christie Thomas (Investors)
christie.thomas@hii-co.com
757-380-2104


