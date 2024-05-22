Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Expand Presence in California with New Bakersfield Office

A premier employment law firm in LA has expanded its presence with a new office in Bakersfield, providing expert legal help to wrongfully terminated employees.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a leading Southern California employment law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of wronged workers, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Bakersfield, California. This expansion strengthens the firm's commitment to providing comprehensive and effective legal representation to employees throughout the state.

The Akopyan Law Firm's team of experienced attorneys brings over two decades of successful representation of both employees in employment litigation. The firm's Bakersfield wrongful termination lawyers understand the stress and uncertainty that comes with wrongful termination and are dedicated to providing the guidance and support clients need during this challenging time.

"We believe that everyone deserves fair treatment in the workplace," said Mr. Michael Akopyan. "Our expansion into Bakersfield allows us to extend our reach and fight for the rights of wrongfully terminated employees in Kern County and beyond."

The Akopyan Law Firm's Bakersfield office is equipped to handle a wide range of wrongful termination cases, including those involving discrimination, retaliation, or violation of rights under state or federal laws, such as the California Family Rights Act (CFRA). The firm offers complimentary case evaluations to help potential clients determine if they have a case and to provide them with the legal representation they deserve.

In addition to the new Bakersfield office, Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has offices in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Ventura, and San Bernardino, serving clients throughout Southern California, including Ventura County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County, Orange County, and Kern County.

Clients have praised the Akopyan Law Firm for their dedication and expertise. "The Akopyan Law Firm is an absolute pleasure to work with. They provide detailed updates throughout the case. This law office is very honest and gave us the best advice. Thank you Akopyan law firm for everything," said Tony Salcedo, a happy client.

Another client, Cassandra Almaraz, shared her experience: "I received a phone call very quickly from this law firm. Ms. Akopyan took her time discussing my situation with me. I would highly recommend this office."

Maria Zamora, another client, commended Mr. Michael Akopyan: "Michael Akopyan is honestly the best lawyer you could reach out to. He communicates so well and takes his time to explain everything. I couldn't have chosen a better person to represent me. Awesome work 👏 Thank you so much for everything, Michael."

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. offers complimentary case evaluations to help individuals determine if they have a wrongful termination or other employment law case. The firm is committed to helping workers in Bakersfield and throughout California secure the justice they deserve.

To schedule a consultation or learn more about their services, please call +1 (818) 509-9975 or visit the law firm’s website at https://www.akopyanlaw.com/.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

Los Angeles Office:

15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645

Encino, California 91436

Phone: (818) 509-9975

Bakersfield Office:

4900 California Avenue, Ste. 210-B

Bakersfield, California 93309

Phone: (661) 874-4118

Orange Office:

1100 West Town and Country Road

Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868

Phone: (657) 224-4422

Riverside Office:

11801 Pierce Street

Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505

Phone: (951) 394-7421

San Bernardino Office:

473 E Carnegie Drive, Suite 200

San Bernardino, California 92408

Phone: (909) 966-5204

Ventura Office:

300 Esplanade Drive, Ste. 900

Oxnard, California 93036

Phone: (805) 504-1205

