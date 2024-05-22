Passive Authentication Market Grows with Demand for Seamless Security
Passive Authentication Market expands as businesses adopt non-intrusive security solutions to enhance user experience.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope and Overview
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Passive Authentication Market size was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 8.21 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 20.9% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
The rising concerns about data breaches and cyberattacks are compelling businesses to invest in robust security solutions. Passive authentication addresses this need by offering multi-factor authentication (MFA) capabilities. MFA goes beyond traditional passwords, requiring additional verification factors like location, device recognition, or even subtle behavioral biometrics, like keystroke patterns or mouse movement. This layered approach significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized access.
Furthermore, advancements in behavioral biometrics are creating exciting possibilities for passive authentication. Technologies like voice recognition, facial recognition, and gait analysis can passively identify users based on their unique characteristics. This not only enhances security but also eliminates the need for remembering complex passwords or carrying additional tokens.
Get a Report Sample of Passive Authentication Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2547
Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:
➤ NEC Corporation
➤ IBM Corporation
➤ Cisco Systems
➤ Gemalto
➤ FICO
➤ RSA Security LLC
➤ Experian
➤ Equifax
➤ Nuance Communications
➤ BioCatch
➤ Other Players
Market Segmentation Analysis
The Passive Authentication Market can be segmented by components (solutions and services) and functions (compliance management, marketing management, risk management, and others). The solutions segment currently dominates the market, accounting for the largest share of revenue. This is because passive authentication solutions are readily integrated into various industry verticals, including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, and retail. By leveraging behavioral factors, these solutions enable secure user authentication while providing a positive customer experience.
The compliance management segment holds the largest market share within the function category. This dominance is attributed to the growing need for businesses to comply with stringent data privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA. Passive authentication plays a crucial role in ensuring compliance by verifying user identities and controlling access to sensitive data.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
On The Basis of Component
➤ Solution
➤ Services
➤ Professional
➤ Managed
On The Basis of Business Function
➤ Finance
➤ Marketing
➤ Others
On The Basis of Organization Size
➤ Large Enterprise
➤ SMEs
On The Basis of Industry
➤ BFSI
➤ Retail
➤ Media and Entertainment
➤ Healthcare
➤ Government
➤ Telecom and IT
➤ Others
Impact of Geopolitical Events and Economic Slowdown
The Russia-Ukraine war has had a mixed impact on the Passive Authentication Market. While the immediate focus has shifted to cybersecurity measures to protect critical infrastructure, the long-term consequences remain unclear. There is potential for increased demand for advanced security solutions, including passive authentication, in the affected regions. However, supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainty could dampen market growth in the short term.
An economic slowdown could also impact the market. Businesses might tighten budgets, leading to a potential decline in investments for new security solutions. However, the long-term benefits of passive authentication, such as enhanced security, improved user experience, and potential cost savings through reduced reliance on traditional security measures, could mitigate this impact.
Key Regional Development: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Surges
The North American Passive Authentication market currently holds the largest share, driven by a strong presence of technology innovators, established market players, and government initiatives promoting cybersecurity. The region also boasts a well-developed financial services sector, which is a key adopter of passive authentication solutions.
The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth due to the emergence of numerous startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) focusing on passive authentication technologies. Additionally, government support for digitalization initiatives and a growing focus on data security are contributing to market expansion in this region. China and India are expected to be the major growth drivers within the Asia-Pacific market.
Get a Discount @ https://www.snsinsider.com/discount/2547
Recent Developments
In March 2022: EnduroSat, a leading provider of software-defined NanoSats, announced that their second mission will incorporate hybrid cloud, open-source, and AI technologies from IBM and Red Hat. While not directly related to passive authentication, this development highlights the growing importance of advanced technologies for secure data management and transmission.
Key Takeaways
➤ It offers valuable information into market segmentation, highlighting dominant segments and factors influencing their growth.
➤ The report analyzes the impact of external factors like geopolitical events and economic fluctuations on the market.
➤ It explores key regional trends and identifies emerging markets with high growth potential.
➤ By understanding the current market landscape and future trends, this report empowers businesses to make informed decisions regarding passive authentication solutions and investment strategies.
The future of the Passive Authentication Market is promising. As technology advances, we can expect even more sophisticated and user-friendly passive authentication solutions. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) will further enhance the accuracy of behavioral biometrics and enable context-aware authentication. Additionally, the expanding adoption of passive authentication across new applications, such as connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), will further propel market growth.
Table of Contents- Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
4.1. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.2. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Passive Authentication Market Segmentation, by Component
9. Passive Authentication Market Segmentation, by Business Function
10. Passive Authentication Market Segmentation, by Organization Size
11. Passive Authentication Market Segmentation, by Industry
12. Regional Analysis
13. Company Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
15. USE Cases and Best Practices
16. Conclusion
About Us
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube