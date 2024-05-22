Aerospike a Winner in 2024 Business Sustainability Awards

Delivering exceptional performance while running on a fraction of the infrastructure of other solutions, Aerospike Database enables customers to cut costs and lower their carbon footprint

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike Inc. today announced it has been named a winner in the Sustainable Product category of the 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards, recognizing “innovative and impactful products that are literally ‘purpose-built’ for a sustainable future.”



2024 SEAL Sustainability Award honorees range from well-recognized brands like Disney, Sephora, Microsoft, and Dow to high-growth start-ups and scale-ups. Aerospike’s multi-model database cost-effectively processes transactions, documents, graphs, and vectors for real-time operations and decisioning. The Aerospike database enables organizations to dramatically reduce their carbon emissions and vastly cut their server footprint by up to 80 percent, resulting in much lower all-around costs.

“Aerospike proves that it’s possible to lower your carbon footprint without compromising performance,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “Built for infinite scale, speed, and sustainability, Aerospike Database delivers exceptional performance with a fraction of the infrastructure that other solutions require. Our industry-leading clients are able to meet today’s business demands and prepare for an AI-driven future database in an eco-friendly, cost-effective manner. We’re proud to have been recognized for this achievement in the 2024 Business Sustainability Awards.”

This award is the latest noteworthy event for Aerospike. Last week, the company unveiled Database 7.1, the latest version of its popular real-time multi-model database. This came shortly after Aerospike closed a $109M growth capital investment and introduced Vector Search, the only enterprise-grade vector solution that delivers consistent accuracy at scale. Additionally, Aerospike was named “In-memory Database of the Year” in the Data Breakthrough Awards.

