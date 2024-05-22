Grass Fed Protein Market to Reach $280.6 Million by 2031, Growing at 8.7% CAGR

Health benefits and rising demand drive growth in the grass fed protein market, with notable expansion in Europe and North America.

Grass-fed protein offers superior nutritional benefits and supports sustainable farming practices, fueling its market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Grass-Fed Protein Market," the grass-fed protein market was valued at $122.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $280.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Grass-fed protein is widely preferred due to its health benefits. In addition, it is widely used in Europe and North America, followed by Asia and the Pacific. Some of the popularly used grass-fed protein products are whey-fed protein powder, casein-fed protein powder, 100% grass-fed protein shakes, and grass-fed protein bars.

Grass-fed protein market trends, including growing usage of grass-fed protein powder in various industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals, are exponentially fostering grass-fed protein market demand across the globe. The grass-fed protein aids in disease prevention, such as obesity, heart disease and other factors, paving the way for its increase in use in pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, hence creating huge grass-fed protein market opportunity across the globe. Therefore, the potential uses of grass-fed protein is expected to boost its application in different industries, thereby propelling the growth of grass-fed protein market during the forecast period.

The global grass-fed protein market is segmented on the basis of product type, flavor, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into powder, shakes & drinks, bars, and others. According to flavor, it is fragmented into chocolate, vanilla, and others. As per distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets and supermarkets, online sales channels, and specialty stores. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, UAE, and the rest of LAMEA).

By product type, the powder segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8%. This is due to the popularity of protein powder among gym goers, which increased the demand for grass-fed protein powder.

On the basis of flavor, the chocolate segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, valued at $49,340.6 thousand, and is expected to reach $113,029.0 thousand by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.7%. This is due to its exquisite taste of chocolate flavor derived from cocoa powder, which increases its popularity among consumers, thereby contributing to grass-fed protein market growth.

Based on the distribution channel, the grass-fed protein market share for hypermarkets and supermarkets held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to continue the same in 2031. This is due to the easy accessibility of consumers to hypermarkets and supermarkets, coupled with the availability of various categories of similar grass-fed protein products under a single roof.

Grass-fed protein typically refers to protein derived from animals that have been raised on a diet primarily consisting of grass or forage. This contrasts with conventionally raised animals, which may be fed grains or other feeds.

Grass-fed protein sources include beef, lamb, and dairy products such as milk and cheese. Advocates of grass-fed protein claim that it can have several potential benefits compared to conventionally raised protein sources.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞 Grass-fed animals may have a different nutrient profile compared to those raised on grain-based diets. For example, they may contain higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids and certain vitamins and minerals.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐬 Grass-fed meat and dairy products may contain higher levels of beneficial fats, such as conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which is believed to have various health benefits.

𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 Some consumers choose grass-fed protein for ethical reasons, believing that it is more environmentally sustainable and promotes better animal welfare.

𝐓𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 Grass-fed meat is often touted for its distinct taste and texture, which some people prefer over conventionally raised meat.

It's essential to note that while grass-fed protein may offer certain benefits, the scientific evidence supporting these claims is not definitive, and more research is needed to fully understand the differences between grass-fed and conventionally raised protein sources. Additionally, grass-fed protein products may be more expensive than their conventional counterparts due to factors such as higher production costs.

As per region, the grass-fed protein market size for Europe region was highest in 2021 due to rising preference of the regional population toward healthy products. The governments of few countries, such as U.S., Germany and France, in this region provide subsidiaries to promote grass-fed farming. Furthermore, growth in urban population, combined with rise in disposable income & living standards, is expected to contribute to overall growth. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the most promising growth rate owing to the development in product innovation as well as lucrative product offering with varieties of flavors in the grass-fed protein industry.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has raised concern towards health across the globe; hence, populations around the world are shifting towards healthy products, that has had positive impact on the grass-fed protein market. On the contrary, the government imposed strict lockdown and bans on travel rules to curb the spread of the virus. The manufacturing facilities were either partially or completely shut down and the grass-fed protein industry faced shortages of labor. Moreover, due to the travel restrictions, the supply chains were disrupted. However, following the ease in lockdown restrictions, the grass-fed protein market gained some momentum and the demand is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years due to product innovation and huge product offering across the globe.

During grass-fed protein market analysis, food & beverage sectors achieved wide application of grass-fed protein across the globe. Also, the market is being driven by factors such as rapid growth in the food & beverage as well as dairy industries in developing countries, as well as increased awareness of the benefits of grass-fed protein. The major players operating in the global grass-fed protein market are Garnly Nutrition, MusclePharm, Naked Nutrition, Organic valley, Promix nutrition, NutraBio Labs, Now foods, Fonterra, Arla food ingredients and Kerry.

