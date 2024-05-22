Aircraft Paint Market Growth Outlook Through 2023-2032

Aircraft Paint Market Competitive Insights Analysis at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft paint market reached a value of $4.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $6.4 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Aircraft paint is specially formulated to withstand extreme weather conditions, flexing, bending, and exposure to chemicals, providing protection to commercial aircraft, both new and old.

Epoxy and enamel paints are the predominant types used in aircraft painting due to their durability in harsh environments. Despite their higher cost, these coatings offer long-lasting protection, essential for aircraft operating conditions.

As aircraft paint fades over time, airlines prefer to repaint their planes to maintain brand designs and colors. The growing aviation industry, leading to increased aircraft trips and wear and tear, is a key driver of market growth.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily impacted the aircraft paint market due to government restrictions such as travel bans and lockdowns, leading to decreased commercial aviation activities and tourism. Supply chain disruptions resulting from labor and raw material shortages have further slowed aircraft production, affecting the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫

Key factors driving market growth include material mix adoption, expansion of the commercial aviation industry, and increased aircraft trips. However, challenges such as aircraft repairs, maintenance, and harmful VOC emissions during coating operations hinder market growth. Opportunities lie in the demand for affordable carriers in emerging regions and the adoption of narrow-body aircraft.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

The commercial aviation sector, driven by global tourism expansion, is expanding, leading to increased aircraft trips and the need for aircraft paint maintenance and replacement. The growing number of aircraft deliveries, business travelers, and air cargo loads further drives market growth.

𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭

Narrow-bodied aircraft are expected to witness significant growth due to increasing demand and production of narrow-body aircraft. Wide-body aircraft will also hold a substantial market share due to rising demand for large-sized aircraft to accommodate growing passenger and cargo loads.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬

Material mix adoption

Expansion of the commercial aviation industry

Increased aircraft trips

Aircraft repairs and maintenance

Harmful VOC emissions during coating operations

Demand for affordable carriers in emerging regions

Adoption of narrow-body aircraft

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

A&A Thermal Spray Coatings

TURBOCAM Inc

PPG Industries Inc.

Indestructible Paint Limited

DowDuPont Inc

APS Materials Inc

United coatings Group

Praxair S.T. Technology Inc

Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Interior, Exterior

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Enamel, Epoxy

𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Narrow-body, Wide-body, Regional jets

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫: Military aircraft, Commercial aircraft

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

