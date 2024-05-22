Energy Logistics Market : Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Forecast, 2021-2031

Energy Logistics Market

Surge in tech-driven energy logistics services, and rise in wind energy production capabilities have boosted the growth of the global energy logistics market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is projected to experience suitable growth during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for energy logistics across the globe. The global energy logistics market was valued at $351.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,383.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07811

The concept of energy logistics is typically attributed to the outsourcing model of energy-based logistics operations, where the service provider integrates with the company's supply chain department. This logistics partner is responsible for assessing, designing, building, running, and measuring integrated supply chain solutions for the organization. It handles the complete process-to-pay workflow, including managing inbound raw material supply, dynamic logistics, demand-driven logistics, and global distribution. For instance, in August 2021, DSV acquired Agility's Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) business, which made DSV offer better solutions across air freight, ocean freight, road transport, project transportation, and contract logistics and made DSV the third largest freight forwarder in the world.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in trade-related agreements, adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, surge in tech-driven energy logistics services, and rise in wind energy production capabilities have boosted the growth of the global energy logistics market. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics services hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of last-mile deliveries and automation in logistics would open new opportunities in the future.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐀.𝐏. 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 - 𝐌𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐤, 𝐀𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐣𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐁𝐘𝐃 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂.𝐇. 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐃𝐁 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫, 𝐃𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐆, 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐃𝐒𝐕, 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐬, 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐊𝐮𝐞𝐡𝐧𝐞+𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐆𝐅, 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐱 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐑𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐘𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/35c23e989e79fdbb835f3ffcb666c300

The factors such as rise in trade-related agreements, rise of tech-driven energy logistics services, growth in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, and increase in wind energy production capabilities supplement the growth of the energy logistics market. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics service are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and improvement in efficiency and workforce safety creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

By end-user, the government sector segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, due to increased government intervention toward acquiring energy generating minerals such as coal, natural gas, petroleum and others to be present under their portfolio. However, the private sector segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global energy logistics market share, owing to increased contract allocation to private companies for the extraction of raw material from mines & ores and taking them to private locations such as private refineries or power stations to be used for energy generation.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global energy logistics market, due to eased adoption of outsourced logistics services and high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for transport services, economic development, increased customer demand fueled by e-commerce, and rising number of new start-ups.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07811



The report analyzes these key players of the global energy logistics market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

In addition, the energy logistics market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to improved customer service, reduction in operating costs, and the emergence of a large number of manufacturers & regional energy logistics operators. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, acquisitions, and business expansion to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in May 2022, Kuehne + Nagel International AG partnered with Shell Plc, a British multinational oil and gas company, to support the construction of one of Europe's most extensive biofuel facilities. Kuehne + Nagel International AG helped in the heavy-lift logistics and module transportation for the hydro-processed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) biofuels project for the facility in the Netherlands. In addition, it also provided sustainable logistics solutions for the safe transport of all machinery and equipment to set up the plant.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the renewable energy segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.

By end user, the government sector segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.

By mode of transport, the railways segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/05/18/2231335/0/en/Europe-Cold-Chain-Logistics-Market-to-Generate-79-16-Billion-by-2025-Says-Allied-Market-Research.html

Secure Logistics Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secure-logistics-market-to-reach-191-9-billion-globally-by-2032-at-8-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301958261.html

Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-party-logistics-3pl-market-to-reach-1-789-94-bn-globally-by-2027-at-7-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301097691.html

Cold Chain Logistics Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-chain-logistics-market-to-hit-782-27-billion-globally-by-2031-at-14-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301501909.html