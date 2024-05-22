Vertical Garden Construction Market growing at a CAGR of 8.6% & Industry projected to reach $2468.3 million By 2032

Vertical Garden Construction Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertical Garden Construction Market Overview

In 2022, the vertical garden construction market was valued at $1,081.7 million and is projected to reach $2,468.3 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032. Vertical gardens involve growing plants in pots or hydroponic media on vertical structures, making them ideal for urban settings where space is limited. These gardens can be installed indoors or outdoors, enhancing building aesthetics and reducing carbon footprints by absorbing CO2.

Market Dynamics

As the global population grows, so does the demand for buildings and infrastructure, often at the expense of natural environments. With increased awareness of environmental impacts, the demand for green spaces in urban areas has risen. Vertical gardens offer a solution, integrating greenery into buildings without occupying valuable ground space. This trend aligns with the broader acceptance of sustainable living, driving demand for plants in homes, offices, hospitals, and malls.

Architects and engineers are increasingly incorporating vertical gardens into designs to balance the need for green spaces with urban development constraints. Vertical gardens can be installed inside buildings on walls or freestanding structures, and externally on façades, providing insulation that reduces indoor temperatures and energy consumption. This eco-friendly approach aligns with efforts to reduce CO2 emissions from the building sector, which accounts for over 35% of global emissions. For example, Germany aims to convert all building stock to carbon-neutral by 2050, promoting vertical gardens to enhance energy efficiency and aesthetics.

However, the maintenance of vertical gardens, particularly external façades, can be costly, requiring skilled labor and specialized equipment. Despite this, advancements in technology offer opportunities for cost-effective solutions. Companies like Rastegar Property Company and Zauben are developing vertical gardens with sensors to monitor soil health, reducing maintenance costs.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the vertical garden construction market due to lockdowns that halted construction activities worldwide. This led to a decrease in demand, particularly in major markets such as China, the U.S., Germany, Italy, and France. However, as vaccine rollouts progressed and restrictions eased, construction activities resumed, and the market began to recover. Despite a temporary resurgence of cases in early 2023, the market shows signs of long-term recovery, driven by the renewed focus on sustainable building practices.

Segmental Overview

By Type: The market is divided into indoor and outdoor vertical garden walls. In 2022, outdoor vertical gardens dominated due to their use as building façades, which help reduce building temperatures and energy consumption. Indoor vertical gardens are also popular in hotels, offices, and hospitals.

By Garden Type: The market includes green wall vertical gardens, green façades, freestanding vertical gardens, and others. Green wall vertical gardens held a larger market share in 2022, with green façades expected to grow rapidly. These gardens enhance building aesthetics and provide insulation.

By Application: The market is segmented into residential and commercial applications. The commercial segment had a higher market share in 2022, while the residential segment is expected to grow faster due to rising populations and decreasing costs of vertical gardens.

By Region: Asia-Pacific led the market in 2022, driven by rapid economic and population growth in countries like China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, with countries adopting vertical gardens to attract tourists and improve urban living.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the vertical garden construction market include ANS Group Global Ltd., Atlantis Corporation Australia Pty Ltd, Biotecture Limited, Elmich Pte Ltd, Four Leaf Landscape and Civiltech Pvt Ltd., Fytogreen Australia, LiveWall, LLC, PAISAJISMO URBANO, Sempergreen BV, and ZTC International Landscape Solutions (P) Ltd. Strategies like acquisitions are common; for example, Mitie Group plc acquired Biotecture Limited in February 2022 to enhance its living wall offerings.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of market trends, dynamics, and segmental forecasts from 2022 to 2032. It offers insights into key competitors, market opportunities across regions, and strategic analyses to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and growth prospects of the vertical garden construction industry.

