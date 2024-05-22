Butyric Acid Market to Reach USD 697.74 Bn by 2031, Fueled by Growing Demand in Animal Feed and Pharmaceutical Sectors
"Butyric Acid: Unveiling Trends, Applications, and Innovations - Navigating the Market for Sustainable Solutions in Various Industries."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by SNS Insider, the Butyric Acid Market size was valued at USD 347.5 million in 2023. It is estimated to hit USD 697.74 million by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid, is gaining widespread recognition for its unique properties and diverse applications
Butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid, plays a crucial role in animal nutrition, particularly in the poultry and swine industries. Its unique properties enhance nutrient digestion, gut health, and overall growth performance in animals. The increasing demand for animal protein, coupled with the growing awareness of butyric acid's benefits, is driving its adoption in animal feed formulations.
Moreover, butyric acid is gaining traction as a feedstock for biofuel production. It can be derived from renewable biomass sources like sugarcane, corn, and lignocellulosic materials, making it an attractive alternative to traditional fossil fuels. The growing emphasis on sustainable energy sources and government initiatives supporting biofuel production are further propelling the butyric acid market.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
• Eastman Chemical Company
• OQ Chemicals GmbH
• Perstorp Holding AB
• Blue Marble Biomaterials
• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
• Alfa Aesar
• OXEA GmbH
• Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co. Ltd
• Snowco industrial Co. Ltd
• Palital Feed Additives B.V.
• and other
Market Analysis
The butyric acid market presents various opportunities for growth and expansion. The increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases and the rising demand for natural preservatives and flavoring agents in the food and beverage industry are creating new avenues for butyric acid applications. Additionally, butyric acid's potential in treating antibiotic-resistant infections and genetic disorders further expands its market potential.
The rising incidences of animal diseases and the growing demand for animal protein in emerging economies are expected to fuel the demand for butyric acid in animal feed. Moreover, the increasing focus on sustainable practices and the development of innovative butyric acid derivatives are anticipated to drive market growth.
Recent Developments
• In March 2022, Perstorp launched Gastrivix Avi, a gut health solution combining valeric and butyric acid for broiler feed.
• In March 2022, METEX NØØVISTAand ALINOVA partnered to market 100% bio-based butyric acid for animal nutrition in France.
• In July 2020, Kemin Industriessecured a US patent application for managing African Swine Fever Virus (ASFv) in feed using Sal CURB Liquid Antimicrobial.
Segment Analysis
By Type, the synthetic type segment dominated the market in 2023, holding a 61.3% revenue share due to its cost-effectiveness and availability of raw materials.
By End-Use, the animal feed segment is expected to lead the market from 2024 to 2031, driven by the increasing demand for meat and the growing awareness of butyric acid's benefits in animal health and nutrition.
By Type
• Synthetic
• Renewable
By Derivatives
• Sodium Butyrate
• Calcium Butyrate
• Others
By End-use
• Pharmaceuticals
• Chemical Intermediates
• Biofuels
• Human Dietary Supplements
• Food Additives & Flavoring
• Cosmetic
• Animal Feed
• Leather Tanning
• Plasticizer
• Others
Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine war has caused disruptions in the global supply chain, leading to increased prices of raw materials and transportation costs. This has impacted the production and distribution of butyric acid, posing challenges for market players. However, the conflict has also highlighted the importance of food security and self-sufficiency, potentially driving investments in domestic butyric acid production.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
Economic slowdowns can affect consumer spending and industrial activity, potentially impacting the demand for butyric acid in various applications. However, butyric acid's essential role in animal feed and pharmaceuticals may make it relatively resilient to economic fluctuations. The growing focus on health and wellness may also sustain demand for butyric acid-based products.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the butyric acid market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China's expanding healthcare and food processing sectors, coupled with India's growing pharmaceutical industry, are contributing to the region's dominance. The increasing meat consumption in Asia is also fueling the demand for butyric acid in animal feed.
Key Takeaways
• The butyric acid market is projected to grow significantly, driven by the increasing demand for animal feed additives and biofuels.
• The market presents various opportunities for growth, including applications in the food and beverage industry and potential treatments for various diseases.
• The Russia-Ukraine conflict and the global economic slowdown have impacted the market's growth trajectory.
• The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to the growing demand for animal protein and increasing investments in the food processing and chemical sectors.
• Key players in the market are focusing on expanding production capacities, developing innovative products, and strengthening distribution networks to maintain a competitive edge.
