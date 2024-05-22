Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Thruster, a DeFi Protocol on Blast

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 21, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Thruster, a DeFi Protocol on Blast

OKX today announced that its Web3 Wallet is now integrated with Thruster, a prominent DeFi protocol on the Blast blockchain.

This strategic integration marks a significant step for OKX in expanding its DeFi offerings. Thruster is well known for its innovative solutions in the DeFi space, and has deep liquidity for the majority of Blast-native assets, with more tokens to come as Blast protocols progressively roll out their tokens.



To access Thruster, the OKX Web3 community simply needs to download the OKX Wallet web extension, available on Chrome and Firefox, create or add an existing OKX Wallet, and connect it to Thruster via the web extension.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer