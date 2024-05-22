SHEFFIELD HOLDINGS, LP FILES EARLY WARNING REPORT

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This news release is issued by Sheffield Holdings, LP (“Sheffield”) pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (“NI 62-103”) and National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids with respect to the acquisition of common shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (the "Company"). The head office of the Company is located at 68 Merrion Square South, Dublin 2, Ireland. The Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and AIM.

Sheffield is an investment partnership with a head office at Suite 1900, 300 Colorado Street, Austin, TX, USA 78701.

Pursuant to a subscription agreement dated April 16, 2024 and an amending agreement dated April 19, 2024, Sheffield, a limited partnership owned and controlled by Bryan Sheffield, subscribed for 19,912,791 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) from treasury at a price of $0.1032 per share. The subscription was structured in two tranches, the first consisting of 13,274,194 Common Shares which closed on April 19, 2024. The second tranche consisted of 6,638,597 Common Shares and was conditional upon receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Approval of the TSX Venture Exchange was obtained and payment for such second tranche was paid by Sheffield on May 21, 2024. Prior to the closing of the second tranche of the private placement, Sheffield owned 109,747,801 Common Shares or 9.95% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the closing of the second tranche of the private placement, Sheffield owns 116,386,398 Common Shares or 10.49% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. The aggregate subscription price for the 19,912,791 Common Shares was $2,055,000.03.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Sheffield has a long-term view of the investment and may purchase additional securities of the Company by private transaction or in the open market.

For further information please refer to the early warning report, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com.