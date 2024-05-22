Virsae Service Management Analytics Platform Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry
Virsae’s XCaaS performance management insights combine with Genesys Cloud to keep customers’ enterprise communications running flawlessly.
We’re delighted to provide a solution that empowers both customer and user experience, no matter where your people are working, even in ‘unmanaged’ remote and work-from-home environments”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virsae today announced its Virsae Service Management (VSM) for Contact Center and UC platform is now available as a Premium App with a Free Trial on the Genesys AppFoundry®, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.
— Tony Jayne, CEO, Virsae
Virsae makes it easy for Genesys customers to deliver flawless Contact Center performance with VSM’s always-on, monitoring and management analytics. The company’s solution combines big data, machine learning, AI-powered diagnostics, and automation, to optimize customer and employee experiences, resolve technology issues faster, manage costs through improved productivity and efficiency, drive revenue, and build reputation and brand.
“We’re delighted to provide a solution that empowers both customer and user experience, no matter where your people are working, even in ‘unmanaged’ remote and work-from-home environments.” said Tony Jayne, CEO, Virsae. “Virsae’s VSM full-stack platform analyzes more than 12 billion interactions a month to power Contact Center and UC insights, including technical, network, device, and environment analytics.”
Virsae’s application is now available with Genesys Cloud, an all-in-one, API first experience orchestration platform that enables organizations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI, and end-to-end journey optimization.
To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Virsae Service Management for Contact Center and UC, visit our AppFoundry listing.
About Virsae
Virsae’s XCaaS performance monitoring and analytics platform, Virsae Service Management (VSM), is used by organizations worldwide to optimize enterprise communications, across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Delivering a whole new world of insight, VSM overlays big data with AI-powered analytics, automation, workflows, reporting, and notifications to keep the technology that underpins customer and employee experiences running flawlessly. With thousands of customer sites around the globe, and billions of interactions powering our insights, VSM’s data-to-action model brings new clarity to service management. Virsae
Media Contact for more information:
Contact: Ian McCarthy
Chief Revenue Officer & Director of Strategic Alliances, Virsae
Email: ian.mccarthy@virsae.com
Ian McCarthy
Virsae
email us here