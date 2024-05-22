Opening remarks by Sefanaia Nawadra, Director General, SPREP at the 4th Pacific Ocean Pacific Climate Change Conference (POPCCC4), 22nd May 2024, National University of Samoa, Apia, Samoa.

The Honorable Prime Minister of Samoa – Hon. Fiame Naomi Matafa

Bula Vinaka, Talofa lava and good morning

On behalf of SPREP and the Pacific Climate Change Centre, I wish you a warm welcome to the 4th Pacific Ocean Pacific Climate Change Conference (4POPCCC). SPREP and the Pacific Climate Change Centre is pleased to collaborate with the National University of Samoa and Victoria University of Wellington (VUW) in co-hosting the fourth Pacific Oceans Pacific Climate Change Conference here in Samoa.

The Pacific is the world’s largest ocean, covering nearly one third of the Earth’s surface. It is our region’s largest resource that helps define us as Pacific people, underpinning our livelihoods and way of life. Our Pacific Ocean is home to many of the world’s marine species and supports Pacific Island ecosystems.

Our Ocean, Our Home – Climate Resilience for a blue pacific. The theme and the meeting this week speak volumes of the need for commitment and a dedicated space through this conference to have a talanoa on how to better serve our Pacific region to guarantee the future custodians of our lands and oceans are endowed with a healthy planet to allow our Pacific Island communities to thrive and prosper.

SPREP have mutual interests in relation to climate change resilience, protection of the environment and developing and strengthening systems, institutions, organisations, and individuals concerned with climate change and environmental protection. Our programme addresses major issues for Pacific Island countries and territories including Climate Change Resilience, Ecosystem and Biodiversity Protection, Waste Management and Pollution Control and Environmental Governance. We also host the Pacific Climate Change Centre which has four mutually reinforcing functions – Knowledge Brokerage, Capacity Building, Innovation and Research.

We are at a crucial stage now to make change with the Synthesis of the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Cycle for climate action. It tells a story of an escalating global issue, threatening human health, development goals and the environment on which we depend.

I would also like to reiterate the important role that science plays in informing the climate process, especially in relations to oceans and climate change. Providing critical evidence and facts to build the case for climate action and urgency for implementation. In the pacific we need science-based solutions from scientific research to help move assessments and plans to implementation that will leave no one behind.

I would like to acknowledge the partnerships with Pacific Governments, applied research institutions, donors – the Government of New Zealand through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Ministry of Primary Industry, the Government of Australia Department of Foreign Affairs through its investment to the Pacific Climate Change Centre, the Asian Development Bank, FAO and UN Agencies, civil society, the private sector, our co-host Victoria University of Wellington and National University of Samoa and all our Pacific communities.

We look forward to having a talanoa on Pacific climate change issues and come up with concrete actions and ways that we could assist in building the resilience of our Pacific Island region for a prosperous Blue Pacific Continent.

Vinaka Vaka Levu and thank you.