Neurologist & Researcher Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik Expands Global Reach with Innovative Alzheimer's Clinic in Italy

Based in Trieste, Italy, the clinic will offer neurological treatments, for example for Alzheimer’s, based on Dr. de Leonni Stanonik’s scientific experience.

With advancements in medical science and technology, we have the opportunity to redefine the standard of care for Alzheimer's patients and provide hope where it is desperately needed...” — Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, neurologist in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik , a distinguished neurologist renowned for her contributions to the field of neuroscience and telemedicine, is set to embark on her newest venture: the establishment of an innovative neurology clinic in Italy. Drawing upon her extensive experience as a medical practitioner and researcher, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik aims to revolutionize Alzheimer's treatment by offering state-of-the-art therapies and personalized care to patients in Europe and beyond.With a career spanning almost two decades, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik has earned international acclaim for her expertise in neurology and her commitment to advancing the understanding and treatment of neurological disorders. As a long-time practitioner in Tucson, Arizona, she has not only served her local community with distinction but has also maintained strong professional ties with Europe, notably as a board member of SiNAPSA, the Slovenian Neuroscience Association.Commenting on her decision to establish the Alzheimer's clinic in Italy, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik remarked, "Alzheimer's disease represents one of the most pressing healthcare challenges of our time, affecting millions of individuals and their families worldwide. With advancements in medical science and technology, we have the opportunity to redefine the standard of care for Alzheimer's patients and provide hope where it is desperately needed."The new clinic, which will be located in Trieste, Italy, will offer a comprehensive range of services tailored to the unique needs of Alzheimer's patients. From cutting-edge diagnostics to innovative treatment modalities, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik and her team are committed to delivering holistic, patient-centered care that addresses both the physical and emotional dimensions of the disease.In addition to her clinical work, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik remains actively involved in research, with a focus on exploring novel therapeutic approaches for Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative conditions. By integrating the latest scientific findings into clinical practice, she aims to continuously improve patient outcomes and advance the field of neuroscience.The establishment of the Alzheimer's clinic in Italy represents a significant milestone in Dr. de Leonni Stanonik's distinguished career, reflecting her unwavering dedication to improving the lives of individuals affected by neurological disorders. Through her pioneering efforts, she continues to shape the future of healthcare and inspire hope for patients and families around the world.About Dr. Mateja de Leonni StanonikDr. de Leonni Stanonik, MD, MA, PhD (former Surgeon General of the Republic of Slovenia) is an esteemed neurologist with a passion for advancing the understanding and treatment of neurological disorders. With a career spanning decades, she has earned international recognition for her expertise and dedication to patient care. As a board member of SiNAPSA, the Slovenian Neuroscience Association, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik remains actively engaged in the global neuroscience community. Her newest endeavor involves the establishment of an innovative Alzheimer's clinic in Italy, where she aims to redefine the standard of care for patients with neurodegenerative conditions.At her clinic in Tucson, Arizona, Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik focuses on providing personalized care to her patients, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by neurological disorders. She is committed to ongoing education and training to ensure that her patients receive the most advanced treatments available. The focus of her current practice is stroke/vascular neurology, memory issues as well as women's issues within neurological disorders.She grew up in Slovenia (formerly Yugoslavia) and completed her undergraduate degrees in Biology and Psychology (BSc.), as well as in German and Political Science (B.A.). She went on to obtain her Master’s degree in Cognitive Psychology/Neurolinguistics and Doctoral (Ph.D.) degree in Neuroscience. In 2007, she completed her M.D. degree at the Saba University School of Medicine, followed by a medical residency in Neurology at George Washington University.Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik VitaMedica Institute2850 E Skyline Dr., Suite 130Tucson, Arizona 85718Tel: (520) 638-5757Fax: (520) 447-5701Website: https://vmi.global/

