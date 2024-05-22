Our islands welcome ongoing commitment to sustainable waste actions in the Pacific

22 May 2024, Apia Samoa - It was good news for Pacific waste management this week as the announcement of the next phase of the Committing to Sustainable Waste Actions in the Pacific (SWAP) Project was made.

It will begin in January 2025. The SWAP, now in its final year having started in 2020, helped improve sanitation, environmental, social, and economic conditions in our Pacific Islands through proper waste management. SWAP focussed on the island nations of Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu and Wallis and Futuna.

Just a few of the activities actioned through SWAP saw Marine Litter Pilot Projects take place in five Pacific islands, as well as the completion of research on used oil management options for feasibility in our Pacific islands, as well as commemoration of international coastal clean-up days and the development of a scrap metal recovery facility to sustain the advance recovery system in place in Wallis and Futuna.

Funded by the Agence française de Développement (AFD), Pacific Island delegates welcome the announcement of the next phase of SWAP made during the opening of its Steering Committee Meeting.

“I understand from the last steering committee that you have started discussion on a potential next phase and today I have the privilege to confirm AFD will finance the second phase and so with SPREP colleagues we have started work on that design,” said Ms Charlotte-Fleur Cristofari of AFD.

“Most importantly your input is very precious, we want to know all that you have experienced and all you would like to see in the phase two so we can review this for this second phase. This is the right time to build on what has been done through SWAP phase one and we look forward to the impact of SWAP2!”

While funded by AFD, the SWAP is executed by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) who is coordinating the Steering Committee meeting now underway. Opening on 16 May, it ends on Friday 17th.

The Steering Committee is a gathering of all Pacific officers that implement the SWAP across the Pacific to review work undertaken and seek input into what and how a Phase two of SWAP could be shaped.

“We’re really pleased to work with you on the design of Phase two as we review what was done across the past years. As I reflect upon our history and work in waste management across our Pacific Islands, we have come a long way through the support of our many partners such as AFD,” said Mr Anthony Talouli, Director of Waste Management and Pollution Control of SPREP.

“It’s important that we view all work through the lens of addressing the triple planetary crises of pollution, biodiversity loss and climate change. We keep moving forward as we work to solve these problems, slow, steady, and continuous to make a positive difference in our Pacific. We thank AFD for their support as we evolve our work, and we acknowledge our Pacific Islands for their actions on the ground through SWAP.”

Samoa commended the SWAP project for their remarkable success in its initiatives across Pacific islands and expressed appreciation toward the Government of France for their support of Phase two. Pilot projects through SWAP across the four-year period have helped marine litter and used oil management in Samoa. These have both helped enhanced the capacities of staff and forged very strong collaboration with communities.

“SWAP has played a crucial role in improving waste management and addressing numerous waste challenges exacerbated by climate change, severe weather events, population growth and changing lifestyles in our respective homelands and islands, said Ms Lealaisalanoa Frances Brown-Reupena, Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Government of Samoa.

“We anticipate the valuable lessons learnt, experienced gained and data collected through SWAP will help pave the way for additional funding and technical assistance to expand waste management activities and address other critical waste streams in our countries.”

The EUR 3 million project Committing to Sustainable Waste Actions in the Pacific (SWAP) Steering Committee was held from 16 and 17 May 2024 in Apia, Samoa.

The SWAP is funded by the Agence française de développement (AFD) and is executed by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP).

