What is a refugee?

Ukrainian refugees and displaced people

World Vision has been responding since the onset of the war in Ukraine in late February 2022. Our dedicated staff in the region swiftly assisted refugees crossing into Romania, offering essentials such as food, shelter, cash assistance, and protection against trafficking. Continuing our response, we’ve partnered with churches and local organizations to support displaced families and their host communities in Romania, Moldova, Georgia, and Ukraine. We’ve reached over 1.6 million people in the region with crucial resources like emergency food assistance, hygiene kits, child protection programs, and more as of December 31, 2023.

Our support extends beyond immediate relief, including assistance designed to meet long-term needs. For example, our staff are providing psychosocial support and tailored educational programs to address the unique needs of affected children and families.

South Sudanese refugees and displaced people

The ongoing conflict and natural disasters in South Sudan have sparked one of the largest refugee crises in Africa. The situation has only worsened with rising costs and the crisis unfolding in neighboring Sudan. These factors have led to increased levels of food insecurity, malnutrition, and displacement. Since the escalation of conflict in Sudan in April 2023, an influx of people — the majority returning South Sudanese — have crossed into South Sudan. World Vision is committed to supporting impacted communities in South Sudan with essential resources. We supported over 3.2 million people, including 1.3 million children, with vital aid in 2023. This included emergency food aid, health and nutrition support, access to clean water, improved sanitation, educational initiatives, and more.

Sudanese refugees and displaced people

Since conflict escalated on April 15, 2023, Sudan has faced one of the world’s most rapidly evolving crises. This conflict has led to the loss of thousands of lives and the displacement of over 8.6 million people, including nearly 4 million children. Food insecurity is likely to worsen as violence spreads across Sudan, forcing more people to flee to neighboring countries.

World Vision, one of the largest humanitarian aid organizations in Sudan, has served children, families, and communities in the country from 1983 to 1988 and from 2004 onwards. Since October 2022, we have supported over 1.5 million people with life-saving aid, including food, clean water access, child protection, healthcare, nutrition, sanitation, and hygiene programs.

Refugees and displaced people abroad impacted by the crisis in Venezuela

Since 2014, millions of Venezuelans have left their country seeking food, work, and a better life. World Vision supports affected children and families with food and nutritional assistance, access to clean water, and essential health and education services in nearby countries such as Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, and Peru.

In Venezuela, we’re working with partner organizations to empower families to improve their children’s lives. Our efforts have supported over 2 million people from 2019 to December 2023.