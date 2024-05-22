ACS Releases Updated Primer to Address Career Needs of Employed Surgeons

The ACS has revamped and expanded its 2018 Employed Surgeon primer to address the ever-changing landscape of physician employment and the complexities of ensuring a surgeon’s expertise is fairly and equitably measured and valued by his or her employer.

ACS Resources for the Practicing Surgeon: The Employed Surgeon (Second Edition) highlights some of the important principles of navigating career opportunities and the logistical, financial, and contractual nuances associated with becoming or maintaining one’s position as an employed surgeon.

Authored by Fellows experienced in practice management, as well as law and business professionals, this free primer is divided into four key sections:

Part 1: Dimensions of Employment

Part 2: Understanding Contracts

Part 3: Perspectives on Surgeon Value & Compensation

Part 4: Negotiation Basics

An appendix includes useful checklists and sample documents to assist surgeons in meeting their employment goals.

View the primer today.