Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,989 in the last 365 days.

ACS Releases Updated Primer to Address Career Needs of Employed Surgeons

The ACS has revamped and expanded its 2018 Employed Surgeon primer to address the ever-changing landscape of physician employment and the complexities of ensuring a surgeon’s expertise is fairly and equitably measured and valued by his or her employer.

ACS Resources for the Practicing Surgeon: The Employed Surgeon (Second Edition) highlights some of the important principles of navigating career opportunities and the logistical, financial, and contractual nuances associated with becoming or maintaining one’s position as an employed surgeon.

Authored by Fellows experienced in practice management, as well as law and business professionals, this free primer is divided into four key sections:

  • Part 1: Dimensions of Employment
  • Part 2: Understanding Contracts
  • Part 3: Perspectives on Surgeon Value & Compensation
  • Part 4: Negotiation Basics

An appendix includes useful checklists and sample documents to assist surgeons in meeting their employment goals.

View the primer today.

You just read:

ACS Releases Updated Primer to Address Career Needs of Employed Surgeons

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more