Professional Delivery Providers Showcases Logistics Strengths at Home Delivery World

We’re excited to share the progress we’ve made at PDP to help our customers stay ahead of the curve and deliver beyond expectations.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional Delivery Providers (PDP), a leading provider of best-in-class middle and last mile logistics solutions, today announced its innovative delivery developments will be on display at Home Delivery World.
The industry defining conference brings together retailers and manufacturers to discuss improving domestic shipping methods via the last mile.
“Home Delivery World is an excellent opportunity for everyone involved in last mile logistics to come together and discuss the challenges we’re facing in the rapidly evolving transportation industry,” said Karl Meyer, Founder, Chairman, and CEO at PDP. "We’re excited to share the progress we’ve made at PDP to help our customers stay ahead of the curve and deliver beyond expectations.”
“In our 12th year, Home Delivery World USA has evolved to encompass every aspect of the retail logistics and supply chain process, from inventory management to the final customer experience,” said John Beasley, General Manager, Home Delivery World USA. “We’re fortunate to have sponsors like PDP support our cause to bring together industry leaders for this important conversation.”
A gold sponsor for the event, PDP’s full executive team will be on hand to have one-on-one conversations with attendees at Booth #234. An estimated 5,000 people are expected to be at the two-day event, which takes place June 5 and 6 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Register here if you would like to attend.
